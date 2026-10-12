TNA Releases Statement On Max Caster Following Controversial Bound For Glory Debut

TNA confirmed it has severed ties with former AEW star Max Caster, the day following his debut at TNA Bound for Glory 2026, where he faced off against Moose. Ahead of the match, Caster rapped his way down to the ring, where he used a line referencing a missile strike on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, which killed 12 and injured over 300 over the weekend.

Earlier in the day on Monday, fans noticed that TNA had deleted all posts about Caster at Bound for Glory off its X (formerly Twitter) account. The promotion later posted a statement that said Caster will no longer be wrestling for TNA.

"During Sunday's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, insensitive comments were made by Max Caster referencing attacks in Riyadh that killed and injured many people," the statement read. "Making light of violent attacks is wrong. This should never have made it into the show, and that responsibility is ours. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected. We sincerely apologize."

The statement went on to say TNA has removed the segment from Bound for Glory replays, as well as its social media channels. TNA said it is taking steps to ensure something like that never happens again.

Former TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali took to his own X to share the statement. He also apologized in a quote-post.

"Our sincere apologies about this incident," Ali wrote. "Thank you to management for addressing this matter."

Prior to Bound for Glory, Moose issued an open challenge for the event, which was answered by Caster the following day on social media. Caster had recently become a free agent following his run in AEW. The company reportedly let his contract expire. Back in 2021, Caster was reportedly suspended by AEW and made to undergo sensitivity training following one of his raps.