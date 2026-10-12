TNA Reportedly Severs Ties With Max Caster After Controversial Freestyle During Debut

Despite coming up short against Moose at TNA Bound for Glory, Max Caster's appearance on TNA's biggest show of the year seemed like a fresh start for the former AEW World Trios and Tag Team Champion. Instead, it appears to have been both Caster's grand opening and grand closing with the promotion. Taking to X Monday afternoon, False Finish reported that TNA had made the decision to not work with Caster again following Bound for Glory. It's unclear whether Caster was under contract with TNA and thus fired, or if he worked Bound for Glory on a one night agreement and will simply not be used again.

Those who watched Caster's match with Moose will not be shocked to hear that TNA's decision to not work with Caster again was related to Caster's rap during his entrance. There, the former AEW star used the line "This the firing squad, I drop bombs, you don't even have to fly to Riyadh," a reference to the recent bombings in Saudi Arabia. The line was said to have "raised eyebrows within TNA and its partners globally." The promotion has a working relationship with WWE, who is scheduled to hold Crown Jewel in Riyadh next month despite the ongoing warfare, while its network, AMC, receives significant investment from BlackRock, which also has ties to the Middle Eastern country.

Sources tell False Finish that TNA will no longer be working with Max Caster. Caster's freestyle included a line about him dropping bombs and not having to fly to Riyadh. The line raised eyebrows both within TNA and its partners globally. TNA has since removed all videos and... pic.twitter.com/vA50AYY0p1 — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) October 12, 2026

Even prior to reports, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Caster, as TNA not only removed video of his entrance from Bound for Glory from the internet, but also removed all other videos and photos related to his appearance. Caster, who was reportedly suspended during his AEW tenure for a controversial rap and has also drawn the ire of some for posts on social media, has not commented on the situation at this time.