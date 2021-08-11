AEW has reportedly suspended Max Caster.

As noted earlier, The Acclaimed (Caster, Anthony Bowens) vs. Hunter Knott and Rosaria Grillo had been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube, but AEW deleted the Twitter announcement and re-posted it, with on mention of that match. It was speculated that The Acclaimed was pulled from tonight’s show due to fallout from last week’s controversial rap by Caster on the 100th episode of Dark. For those who missed it, AEW edited Caster’s controversial rap out of last Tuesday’s Dark show after he made controversial references to Olympian Simone Biles, the 2006 Duke Lacrosse rape allegations scandal, and AEW’s Julia Hart. You can read our original report with details on the rap at this link. AEW filed copyright claims to have the footage removed from social media.

In an update, Caster has been suspended for two months without pay, according to Ringside News. It was noted that Caster must also enter sensitivity training, and pass those courses before being brought back.

After The Acclaimed’s match was pulled from AEW Dark earlier this morning, Caster removed references to the team and to AEW from his Twitter, but he is still with the company, just suspended. Caster has been quiet on social media since last week’s promo was edited from the 100th episode of Dark.

