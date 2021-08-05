AEW’s Max Caster has been pulled from an upcoming indie event.

Caster was originally scheduled to compete at tomorrow’s Beyond Wrestling show. The official Beyond Wrestling Twitter account posted that Caster would “no longer be appearing on tomorrow’s event,” but did not specify why.

As one half of The Acclaimed, Caster has gained popularity in AEW for his freestyle raps on his opponents during his entrances. This past week on AEW Dark, Caster’s entrance freestyle gained attention for its controversial content. Caster made references to Simone Biles’s recent mental health issues, a 2006 Duke Lacrosse rape scandal, and a PCR test.

The entrance was only live briefly, as AEW took down the episode shortly after and re-uploaded it without the rap. AEW President Tony Khan condemned Caster’s rap, calling it “terrible.”

“Last night on Dark, Max Caster’s rap was terrible,” Khan said. “I was not out there in the moment when he did it. It was not during Dynamite, I was out back when Max had said this rap. I had not heard it until last night, truthfully. In the editing process it should’ve been caught. We deleted the episode and reposted it with that edited out, but it shouldn’t have aired.”

You can see Beyond Wrestling’s tweet below: