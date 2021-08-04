On Busted Open Radio this morning, AEW President Tony Khan was questioned about a controversial segment on AEW’s 100th episode of Dark involving talent Max Caster. Khan noted that he wasn’t happy by what he saw.

While discussing the incident with hosts Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer (h/t to WrestlingNews.co), Khan described Caster’s rap as ‘awful’, while also revealing he missed the segment due to not being in the Gorilla position at the time.

Khan further added that the editors should’ve have taken the rap out and, going forward, he will now be taking over the editing duties himself for Dark.

The segment in question occurred prior to an eight man tag featuring Caster, tag team partner Anthony Bowens, Matt Hardy and The Blade taking on Matt and Mike Sydal, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison. In the rap Caster made statements about Olympian Simone Biles, referenced the Duke Lacrosse rape scandal, made comments about the PCR tests for COVID-19 and finished it off with crude comments about Pillman and Garrison’s manager Julia Hart. The latter comment continued the trend of Bowens and Caster insulting Hart as the Acclaimed (Bowens and Caster) build to a tag match with the Varsity Blondes (Garrison and Pillman).

Upon completion of the show, AEW briefly took Dark off of YouTube before putting the show back up with Caster’s rap edited out. AEW had previously done this several months ago for a match involving Luchasaurus and Cezar Bononi that featured a notable botch. The show was later removed, edited and put up again on YouTube with the spot in question removed.