Izzi Dame finally challenged Zaria to a Women's North American Championship match during "WWE NXT."

Dame beat Zaria in a non-title match at Halloween Havoc after initially turning down the opportunity to fight for the title, saying she was looking to demonstrate that the champion was a fraud and would eventually get around to fighting for the title.

During Tuesday's show, Dame was officially invited to the John Cena Classic. The segment was then shown to be watched by Zaria in the locker room, angering and prompting her to come down to the ring and call her out.

Dame then came down to the ring and after some back-and-forth she decided it was time to take the title and become a two-time champion. Zaria said that, unlike the John Cena Classic invite, the title was not a hand-out and she doesn't see Dame as being capable of taking it from her. She continued to say that Dame would get her title shot, and when the bell ring she'll make her regret every word and action up to that point.

The segment finished with Zaria picking Dame up and planting her with an F-5. Though Dame smiled through it and even after Zaria had left the segment to indicate she got what she wanted.