WWE NXT - 11/17/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
While WWE makes its final preparations for Survivor Series, the NXT locker room has its sights set on the first developmental edition of TLC. This week's "WWE NXT" put two more stars on the road to the John Cena Classic and featured a controversial finish to the Women's Title main event, but you can read all about that over on the WWE NXT – 11/17/2026 Live Blog.
The Wrestling Inc. Staff kept tabs on the happenings all night, and now it's time for them to speak their piece. There was plenty to love tonight, even the main event -despite it's wonky ending- got some love, as did Izzi Dame's promo battle with WWE NXT Women's NA Champion Zaria. There was also plenty to hate, like whatever the hell is going on with Kam Hendrix and Tony D'Angelo. As always, the comments section will be open to keep the conversation going.
Without further ado, the best and the worst from the November 17 edition of WWE NXT.
Hated: Kam Hendrix Defeats Tony D'Angelo
I didn't really have any problems with the match between Tony D'Angelo and Kam Hendrix...until they brought in a chair for some reason, and Myles Borne cost D'Angelo the match.
It would be a different story if "NXT" had spent a little more time giving Hendrix wins under his belt to establish him as both a bigger threat and a known talent to the WWE fanbase. Had they done that, I think a win for Hendrix against D'Angelo would've been far more impactful, even with the interference from Borne. Instead, this came off feeling like it was a bit out of the blue and strange especially with the chair being introduced into the match for no reason other than giving Borne something to step on to ultimately cost D'Angelo the match. It didn't need any chairs or other weapons at all as there are plenty of other ways for Borne to cost D'Angelo the match to keep D'Angelo protected. Between those two things, this wasn't something to come out of this edition of "NXT" that I particularly enjoyed or that really made me excited.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: Izzi Dame's Delusion
Dare I say this was one of Izzi Dame's best promos to date? Hear me out.
Much of Dame's claims tonight were delusional, but it's a delusion that makes me believe that she believes what she's saying. It's a delusion that also left her laughing after taking an F5 from the NXT Women's North American Champion.
Why was Dame laughing? I'm not exactly sure, but I'm certainly interested to see more.
For weeks, Dame has accused Zaria of fooling everyone by hiding who she really is. And to bring Zaria's true self to the surface, Dame forced her to "face her demons" at "NXT" Halloween Havoc.
Tonight, Dame declared that Zaria was still hiding behind the NXT Women's North American Title. What really piqued my interest, though, was Dame's claim that, unlike Zaria, she didn't lie, hide, or exude badness. Dame specifically touted herself as a "good person," which is hilariously ironic given that she betrayed two of her Culling stablemates over the last year. She also taunted one of them, Tatum Paxley, for several weeks after.
Dame's on-screen delusion is not only entertaining, but it also makes her ongoing story with Zaria all the more intriguing. It's not often that WWE draws out a heel vs. heel program, so I consider this one quite refreshing. At points, it's been a little puzzling; I have to give props to WWE for telling a championship story that extends beyond the title itself, though. Dame's strong facial expressions complement it well, too.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: Triple Threat for Nought
Normally, a triple threat can be chaotic, fluid in action, and unpredictable in the very best way. The format affords the opportunity for a melding of dynamics that would otherwise be impossible in a singles match, allowing each to stand out in their own right. It allows for a wrestler to take a breather as and when they need it, all while action is going on between the other two, and thus allows for them to keep a higher tempo when they do return to the fold.
But it's not an exact science. What is closer to an exact science is that good wrestlers tend to have good matches. Enter this week's stakes-less triple threat between Sean Legacy, Saquon Shugars, and Tristan Angels. Legacy is without a doubt the best of the three, but even he feels lacking in the intricacies that make a compelling and flowing match. Lots of moves, but little substance. Shugars is much the same, while undoubtedly being more charismatic as a character, albeit with less impressive moves. Angels, there has yet to be a redeeming quality in any of those regards.
That made for one of the most boring and, frankly, ugly triple threat matches. Two guys who could likely work a perfectly fine match on their own were left to incorporate someone who wasn't up to scratch, and he eventually went on to win it with a finish as weak as the match itself.
Shugars delivered an enzuigiri to Legacy as he had a hold of Angels, allowing Angels to roll him up. Shugars flopped off of the apron like he had been shot by a sniper, taking his sweet time getting back in the ring to break said roll-up. It was too easy to see that Shugars had flopped from the apron purely to precede the finish, the issue being that this isn't supposed to be so obviously scripted.
There was nothing remotely interesting about this bout. It had no stakes. It had no particular stand-outs that you would want to see wrestle a triple threat. It wasn't a sleeper classic or anything. It was just a match in the history of matches, and one that finished with a kick to the head and a roll-up for the least interesting person in it to win. Absolutely no redeeming quality whatsoever.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Intergender Wrestling Is Back, Baby
Myka Lockwood wrestling with the boys? Sign me up!
Mixed tag team matches are considered a rarity nowadays in WWE. Even more rare are intergender matches. That's why we were pleasantly surprised to learn that next week's "NXT" broadcast would feature a blend of both.
On one side of an eight-person tag match will be Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Noam Dar, and Romeo Moreno. On the other side lies Vanity Project's Ricky Smokes, Brad Baylor, Jackson Drake, and Myka Lockwood.
Yep, that's right. The former Baylor Acrobatics & Tumbling All-American will scrap with the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners and a pair of former NXT Tag Team Champions.
As someone who watched Lockwood face off with Penta at an "NXT" live event a few months ago, I'm thrilled to see what she can do when pitted against some of "NXT's" top men next. We've gotten a glimpse of Lockwood's capabilities through her matches on "WWE LFG" and outside physical confrontations on "NXT." She's yet to officially compete on "NXT" television, though, which makes her upcoming performance all the more intriguing.
Some people are against it, but to me personally, intergender wrestling is one of the most exciting elements of the entire business. It challenges the norms of male and female competitors in a creative way. Some of the wildest scenes have emerged from these types of matches, too.
The possibilities of this eight-person bout have me particularly interested. Myka Lockwood powerslamming Hank and/or Tank? Romeo Moreno landing a hurricanrana on her in return? Many things could happen, and I look forward to it all.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: Thea Hail, Chantel Monroe Old-School Bullying Story
I can't stand petty bullying angles between women in my professional wrestling storylines. While I think Zaria vs. Izzi Dame is one of the worst feuds going in wrestling overall right now, even that isn't as petty and high school-coded (it's more just downright odd) as what's currently brewing between Thea Hail and Chantel Monroe. Hail revealed on social media back in August that she's dealing with alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition that causes her to lose patchy spots of her hair, and now, "NXT" is running with that as a storyline.
I'm sure in this day and age, Hail had to sign off on it and be relatively okay with using her condition in storyline. Thankfully these aren't the days of Vince McMahon in the 1990s, and I'm hoping nobody's forcing her to go through with it. Even so, as someone who was once a 23-year-old woman, I can't even begin to imagine what she's dealing with mentally, especially as someone who performs in front of crowds for a living.
I didn't like this last week when Monroe pulled up Hail's hair to reveal a patch of scalp. Thankfully, Monroe didn't try that again tonight, but this is definitely the story and feud "NXT" is running with, and I don't like where it's headed for Hail, who has been directionless for months. I'm also not a fan overall of Monroe's character, though I do find her a pretty good in-ring talent, as we already had one glamorous, self-absorbed Monroe, of the Blake variety, come through "NXT." I find their gimmicks way too similar.
That being said, the powers that be seem to really like Monroe, so she's definitely going over Hail whenever the time comes for the pair to have a match. Knowing the wackiness of "NXT," we could even be headed toward a hair-vs-hair match, if Hail is comfortable and all-in. The problem is, Hail, who feels like a veteran of "NXT" at this point, hasn't wrestled a singles match on TV since the end of September, when she lost a Women's North American Championship match to Zaria. Her last singles victory came at the very beginning of September when she defeated Nikkita Lyons.
I'm a big fan of Hail and just want better for her. Though, for all I know, she could be making the best of her situation to get herself into a storyline. I'm hoping to see her back in the ring on TV soon, so she can at least stack a victory or two before going up against Monroe.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: Kelani Jordan, Kendal Grey do battle to fresh DQ finish
The more I think about it, the more I don't mind the way the NXT Women's Championship match ended tonight. I already knew for a fact this wasn't going to have a clean finish, as champion Kelani Jordan and challenger Kendal Grey feel like they're set for another premium live event match, and the finish helped further that thought.
After finding herself in Grey's ankle lock for the sixth time in a 15-minute period, and with nowhere to go in the middle of the ring, Jordan slapped the referee to cause the DQ, keeping her title via champion's advantage. The next "NXT" PLE is Tables, Ladders, & Chairs, so these women are definitely going to be set for some stipulation with no disqualifications. After seeing them do battle tonight, I'm not mad about that at all.
It was so nice to see Grey back in the ring for the first time since Heatwave, doing what she does best, rather than sitting through cringey therapy segments. These two absolutely tore it up, in a fast-paced back-and-forth bout that didn't slow down until the very end. It also felt like Jordan was pulling out some new stuff against Grey, and she looked really good doing so. Whatever her thought process was, getting Grey tangled in the ropes, then hitting a cross body to her legs, sending her throat-first into the top rope, then out of the ring, it was solid.
For as many ankle lock attempts as she was able to get, Grey also took a beating, kicking out a frog splash, then a 450 to the delight of the Performance Center crowd. She also didn't fall for the ol' padding out of the bottom turnbuckle spot Jordan has used before, and I liked that she looked smart there. She so very nearly had the title won, after dropping down to the mat to really cinch in the ankle lock, but Jordan, the dastardly heel, resorted to drastic measures and slapped the referee, with nowhere else to go.
It was a desperate move that furthered my thought that I can see Jordan dropping the title back to Grey at TLC after the pair beat each other to hell and back. Jordan is more than ready for the main roster, and even though she'd lose the title before competing in the John Cena Classic, I think that's what's likely to happen. Their match tonight was great, and even though it ended in a messy fashion, I didn't mind the fresher way Jordan got herself DQ'd.
Written by Daisy Ruth