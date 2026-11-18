Normally, a triple threat can be chaotic, fluid in action, and unpredictable in the very best way. The format affords the opportunity for a melding of dynamics that would otherwise be impossible in a singles match, allowing each to stand out in their own right. It allows for a wrestler to take a breather as and when they need it, all while action is going on between the other two, and thus allows for them to keep a higher tempo when they do return to the fold.

But it's not an exact science. What is closer to an exact science is that good wrestlers tend to have good matches. Enter this week's stakes-less triple threat between Sean Legacy, Saquon Shugars, and Tristan Angels. Legacy is without a doubt the best of the three, but even he feels lacking in the intricacies that make a compelling and flowing match. Lots of moves, but little substance. Shugars is much the same, while undoubtedly being more charismatic as a character, albeit with less impressive moves. Angels, there has yet to be a redeeming quality in any of those regards.

That made for one of the most boring and, frankly, ugly triple threat matches. Two guys who could likely work a perfectly fine match on their own were left to incorporate someone who wasn't up to scratch, and he eventually went on to win it with a finish as weak as the match itself.

Shugars delivered an enzuigiri to Legacy as he had a hold of Angels, allowing Angels to roll him up. Shugars flopped off of the apron like he had been shot by a sniper, taking his sweet time getting back in the ring to break said roll-up. It was too easy to see that Shugars had flopped from the apron purely to precede the finish, the issue being that this isn't supposed to be so obviously scripted.

There was nothing remotely interesting about this bout. It had no stakes. It had no particular stand-outs that you would want to see wrestle a triple threat. It wasn't a sleeper classic or anything. It was just a match in the history of matches, and one that finished with a kick to the head and a roll-up for the least interesting person in it to win. Absolutely no redeeming quality whatsoever.

Written by Max Everett