Stephen Farrelly, formerly Sheamus in WWE, posed with AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada on the red carpet at the "Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" premiere.

The new "Hunger Games" entry will launch in theaters on November 20, but it premiered on November 16 at the Lincoln Center in New York.

Farrelly was present alongside his wife, posting a gallery to Instagram posing alongside the likes of former UFC Champion Kamaru Usman and the reigning AEW International Champion. Unlike Usman, Okada was in all the snaps posted, grinning widely as fans have come to expect from "The Rainmaker."

Farrelly left WWE at the end of his contract on October 1, ending a 19-year tenure with the company for which he held four World titles. Naturally, that departure and his stature in the sport had led to speculation he would land in AEW.

That has yet to happen, and there had been reports after TNA's Bound For Glory in October that the promotion had wanted him for the show, but that also never came to fruition.

He hasn't wrestled since November last year, having sustained a shoulder injury that saw him removed from the Last Time is Now tournament to determine John Cena's final opponent, despite defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round — his penultimate match with the company.