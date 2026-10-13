Backstage News On Report That TNA Wanted Ex-WWE Star Sheamus At Bound For Glory 2026

It's been rumored following TNA Bound for Glory 2026 that former WWE star Sheamus was meant to work the promotion's biggest event of the year, possibly answering Moose's open challenge. Max Caster ended up filling the spot on the show, and more details about Sheamus' TNA status, or lack thereof, have emerged.

False Finish initially reported that Sheamus, now going by Stephen Farrelly, was the "top name" considered to face Moose. According to PWInsider Elite on Tuesday, however, Sheamus working Bound for Glory was never locked in. The idea was thrown out by TNA, but PWIE reported that the appearance was never considered on Sheamus' side of things.

PWIE reported Sheamus is taking time off following his WWE departure and isn't rushing to get back to the ring. There have been reports in recent weeks following the star officially becoming a free agent, however, about the star joining AEW. A previous report indicated that some within the locker room would like to see Sheamus join the company. PWIE's Tuesday report said there's been no indication there has been a discussion between the two parties, at least as of this moment.

Fightful Select also clarified details around Sheamus' Bound for Glory status. The outlet said that TNA did reach out to the former WWE star to work the event, but Sheamus had not committed to the booking, and Caster wasn't "chosen" over the "Celtic Warrior."

Caster's appearance at Bound for Glory, a loss to Moose, would be his last for TNA, thanks to a reportedly un-approved line in his rap during his entrance. TNA would cut ties with the former AEW star, and Caster responded to the situation on social media shortly after.