TNA Reportedly Wanted Former WWE Star Sheamus To Debut At Bound For Glory

TNA is coming off the heels of its annual fall time pay-per-view event, Bound for Glory. After most of it went off without a hitch, it appears one big name was originally supposed to debut for the Nashville-based promotion this past weekend.

Setting up for this past Sunday's show, TNA veteran Moose issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room there or elsewhere. And according to False Finish, former WWE star Sheamus (Stephen Farrelly) — whose contract with WWE expired earlier this month — was the top name considered to answer Moose's challenge. Instead, it was former AEW star Max Caster who answered the call, though that decision caused an uproar and his ultimate dismissal after wrestling just one match for the company.

Never one to be coy for his daring promos in the form of raps, the former World Tag Team and Trios Champion tried his luck again in a new setting; however, his line of, "This the firing squad, I drop bombs, you don't even have to fly to Riyadh," sent the promotion in a tizzy since its promotional partner WWE remains set on traveling to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in three weeks for its Crown Jewel PLE, despite recent airstrikes at the King Khalid International Airport.

Unhappy with the unscripted and unapproved line, TNA executives made the decision to pull any and all mentions of Moose and Caster's match off its official social media platforms and YouTube. Soon after the event, Caster released a statement across his social media platforms, issuing apologies to TNA, its president Carlos Silva (who he said was very generous and professional even after the fact), his opponent Moose, and to the general public for his wrongdoings.