Max Caster On TNA Exit & Controversy: 'Wish Things Didn't Turn Out The Way They Did'

Just 24 hours after TNA announced that they were no longer working with Max Caster following his controversial rap at Bound For Glory, Caster released a statement and posted the video across all his platforms.

Caster opens by thanking Carlos Silva for being "very generous and very professional". He understands why Silva made the decision to cut ties with him. He knows the line went "too far for him." Caster apologized to TNA and anyone who vouched for him because he felt like he let them down. He also apologized to Moose and said he wishes "things didn't turn out like they did."

"To anyone that's offended, I just want everyone to know when I do these raps it's never to offend people. It's only to entertain. So in my mind, its entertainment value first. And then if you're offended by it, that's your right. So I can't apologize for anyone being offended, but just know it's not my intention to make people upset. If it gets a reaction, I think I did my job. It was a very relevant part of the show and highly talked about, so I feel good about that. But the consequences of everything, I'm accepting that. I can accept the facts of that," Caster said.

He wraps up the video saying that he's good, but embarrassed by getting fired after one appearance and he doesn't know what's next.

On Friday, Caster released a video to accept Moose's open challenge. Prior to their match on Sunday, Caster opened with a customary rap. It included the line that referenced a missile strike in Riyadh that killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others. TNA would go on to clip the rap and post it on all of their social media before removing them. In the statement, TNA said, "Making light of violent attacks is wrong. This should never have made it into the show, and that responsibility is ours. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected. We sincerely apologize." The segment was removed from the Bound for Glory replays.