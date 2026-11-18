In July of this year, Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid defeated Paige and Brie Bella to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and once Jacy Jayne won the Women's United States Championship in August, the entire faction held gold at the same time. Since then, Henley and Reid have lost the Tag Team Championship, but in an appearance on "The Collection with Brad Gilmore," Henley looked back at the reign.

"I may or may not have wanted to just burst into tears," she said about the moment they won the title. "A big part of my journey into this wrestling world was 'Total Divas,' so watching Brie Bella and Paige, Nikki Bella, all the girls, to then be beating them for the tag titles? I mean, I just wanted to burst out into tears."

Henley added that competing at the famous Madison Square Garden to win their bout against Paige and Bella also added to the moment for her. She was then asked how it felt like to share a locker room with the women she idolized, and she explained that it's a surreal experience to walk into the locker room and seeing them stand there. "Oh my gosh, like, I made it! I did it!" she expressed.

Being a fan of "Total Divas" wound up exposing Henley to the wrestling clips shown during the show, after which she began to follow the product itself. "That show? It has introduced so many women like myself [to wrestling]," she said.

if you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Collection with Brad Gilmore," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.