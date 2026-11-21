"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has been dipping his toes into the acting world lately, with his biggest role to date being his portrayal of video game character Guile in 2026's "Street Fighter" adaption. With experience as a major WWE star and a burgeoning Hollywood career, Rhodes believes there are some similarities between the two fields.

"It's all part of the art of storytelling," he explained during an episode of his "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes," podcast. "And the biggest thing with Street Fighter that I couldn't believe was: this is just wrestling!" Rhodes explained that there were many times when actors would have conversations outside of filming that sounded remarkably like discussions he's had backstage in WWE.

Despite their heated feud leading to WWE WrestleMania XL, Rhodes and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson seem to have a close relationship, and it was Johnson who inspired Rhodes to try his hand at acting in the first place. "Something I learned from the Rock, and really, really it sticks with me is — again, dealing with so much random shame and embarrassment over stuff, don't be afraid to say, 'Oh, I want to do that. I want to do that too!'" he recounted, referring to both wrestling and acting.

Rhodes did point out one massive difference he's noticed being involved in Hollywood, claiming that WWE's production value is far higher than most sets he's been on. He also shared how he hopes that wrestlers realize this someday, as well as the detractors who continue to overlook what wrestlers add to the entertainment industry.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.