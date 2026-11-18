AEW All In might not be returning to London next year.

This year's event saw a return to the UK after the 2025 event went to Texas, marking the first time it was held outside of the country. But, according to Fightful Select, Toronto, Canada has been discussed as a top potential landing spot for the event next year. Nothing has been confirmed or finalized, and there has yet to have been discussions pertaining to a specific venue.

Per the report, one of the main drawing points to Toronto is the idea that, with Adam Copeland's retirement on the horizon, his last match or one of this last matches could be there. Copeland has reportedly communicated both to Tony Khan and others that he would like for his last match to be in Toronto.

It's further noted that, while WWE will not have a WrestleMania event in North America next year, there is no active plan for AEW to move All In to that weekend.

The first-ever All In event was held in Chicago in 2018, serving as the spiritual predecessor to AEW as it was founded in 2019. The event was brought back under AEW branding in 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, returning in 2024, and then as the venue was booked in 2025, All In was shifted to the Globe Life Field in Texas.