The introduction of the New World Order in WCW revolutionized the promotion and the pro wrestling industry as a whole in the mid-1990s. Over time, the NWO seemed to bleed into every facet of WCW, and company president Eric Bischoff even joined the stable, fairly early into the group's existence. During an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff defended the move, explaining why he ended up joining the faction.

"At some point, creatively, we've painted ourselves into a corner because now we can't explain s***," he said. "That's when I went: 'Well, what if it was an inside job? Who's the only person that could have looked the other way? Who's the other person that could've forged the document?'"

At the same time, he claimed it wasn't a decision he made overnight, and that he spent months weighing his options. Bischoff said he went back and forth over the decision to include himself, but he wound up going for it, as the story called for his inclusion, as he saw it.

"I knew I could do a very believable job in being the smarmy, arrogant boss, because I was really, really comfortable on character; I knew what that character needed to be," he added.

Nonetheless, Bischoff had a difficult time portraying that character onscreen while also working in a major behind the scenes role in WCW. Furthermore, he admitted that he was insecure about how people would view the decision from the outside, and that he was especially worried about being seen as someone who was benefitting himself with the angle.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.