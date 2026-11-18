Kenny Omega has promised to prioritize NJPW over AEW if he wins the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 21.

Omega returned to the promotion earlier this year, beating the reigning IWGP Champion Yota Tsuji and Oleg Boltin in a three-way match at Power Struggle in November. He will now challenge Tsuji for the title in January, his first Wrestle Kingdom match since claiming the IWGP United States Championship from Will Ospreay in 2023.

Omega told NJPW in an interview on the matter that, for those concerned he would struggle dividing time between the promotion and AEW, that he would shift his focus to being present if he were to win.

"I'm very cognizant of when [Konosuke] Takeshita was the title holder and there was concern that the fans felt he had misplaced his priorities, that he needed to appear more for the Japanese fans," he said. "That was a real learning experience for me. As much as I want to hold that belt on American television, I can't abandon the fans that supported me here."

He continued, "So if I become the champion in New Japan, that becomes my number one priority. I have [a] contract with AEW, but it is 50:50 and it's time to stop thinking that this is one sided. So my commitment is that if I am champion, New Japan matches will be prioritized over my AEW schedule, and I will face any rightful challenger that comes my way. I want to strengthen all sides on this relationship."

Omega held the IWGP Heavyweight title for the first and only time prior to co-founding AEW in 2019, dethroning Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion 2018.