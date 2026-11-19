After their surprise debut at AEW Full Gear, and TV debut victory on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, the Kasper Brothers, Jacob and Drew, were revealed as part of a big eight-man tag team match, set for "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico on December 9.

The new signees, the former Creed Brothers in AEW, are set to team with FTR at the event in a match against AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks and the number one contenders to the gold, the Motor City Machine Guns.

It was Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin to present the "Young Guns" idea to the champions backstage, saying they should team up to take out their common enemies before MCMG come after the titles. The Bucks agreed, and the show then cut to another backstage segment where Renee Paquette was interviewing the heel teams.

Stokely Hathaway answered on behalf of both teams. He accepted the challenge, and said they'll see the babyfaces in Mexico at the upcoming special edition of "Dynamite."