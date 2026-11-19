Queen Aminata is still TBS Champion after a win over AZM, Maya World, and Mina Shirakawa on "AEW Dynamite." Commentary noted this was Aminata's three title defense in a week.

The champion was taken out of the ring early for World, Shirakawa, and AZM to do battle. AZM took her out by sweeping her leg on the apron, knocking her down, and AZM taunted AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Mone, who was on commentary.

Shirakawa broke up a hold AZM had on Aminata, then tried to pin the champion. When that didn't work, she attempted a spinning elbow strike, but Aminata connected with the Queen's Crown. Aminata then took down AZM, but World got back in the ring to attempt a rollup on the champion, then hit a stomp. World took out Aminata and AZM on the outside, then Shirakawa took out all three women with a flying cross body.

World was locked in a figure four by Shirakawa in the middle of the ring, but Aminata broke up the hold with a stomp from the top rope. AZM sent the champion crashing face-first into the commentary desk with a dropkick to Aminata on the apron, but Mone took out AZM with the women's title from behind.

Shirakawa almost pinned World off a rolling elbow. World missed a moonsault from the middle rope, and Shirakawa hit her with a Diamond DDT from the ropes. She went for another figure four, but Aminata was right behind her, and connected with another Queen's Crown, then an Off with Her Head to retain the TBS title.