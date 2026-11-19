The November 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw the return of All Elite Wrestling's annual round-robin tournament, the Continental Classic. Jon Moxley's AEW Continental Championship has been put on ice until AEW Worlds End 2026 on December 19, and three performers earned their first victories of the 2026 competition.

In the night's opening contest, the aforementioned Jon Moxley looked to kickstart his attempt to win back-to-back Continental Classic tournaments. However, his campaign got off to the worst start possible as he was defeated by Orange Cassidy, who worked over the leg of Moxley throughout the majority of the first Gold League match to weaken the current Continental Champion. Moxley fought through the pain and the cut he sustained during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Full Gear which was reopened, but when he went for an Avalanche Death Rider, Cassidy landed an Avalanche Beach Break instead. He followed that up with three Orange Punches before rolling Moxley up for the win.

Right after that, the Gold League action continued as Nick Wayne faced off with "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Wayne didn't spend too much time trying to mog "Speedball," who used his kicks and high-flying to keep control of the action. Bailey looked to have the match won when he kicked out of a Prodigy-Plex at one, and hit a Spanish Fly into a pin attempt, but Wayne would roll through and grab two handfuls of Bailey's trunks to gain the win and earn his first three points of the tournament.

The main event of the night saw the first Blue League action of the 2026 competition as Hangman Page faced his trios partner Bandido. Both men were heavily bandaged up after their Texas Death Match at Full Gear but soldiered on in a back-and-forth bout that saw Page's cut from Saturday night also reopen much like Moxley's did earlier. The end of the match saw Page attempt the Buckshot Lariat, only for Bandido to hoist him up into a Gorilla Press and drop him down with a knee to the face to stun Page. This put Page in position for Bandido to his the 21-Plex and gain the win. Page's temper almost got the better of him after the bell, but the two partners embraced as a show of respect as "Dynamite" went off the air.

The Continental Classic action continues on the November 21 episode of "AEW Collision" with Tommaso Ciampa facing Kevin Knight in the Gold League. Meanwhile in the Blue League, Brody King will go one-on-one with Daniel Garcia, and "Switchblade" Jay White will take on Ricochet.