Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on November 19, 2026, coming to you live from the Winsport Expo Centre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada! The show can be streamed both on the AMC channel at 9 PM ET in the USA (where we will be watching) and the SportsNet app in Canada at 8 PM ET.

Leon Slater successfully defended his TNA World Championship against Trey Miguel at TNA Destination X this past Sunday. Not only will Miguel be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share, but Slater will be putting his TNA World Championship on the line once again as he defends against Nic Nemeth in what will mark Nic's rematch for the title since losing it to Slater at TNA Bound For Glory on October 11.

TNA World Champion Indi Hartwell will be joining forces with Allie, Gabby Forza, and Shotzi Blackheart to take on Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan of Fire 'N Flava and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Zoey Serrano of Apex in an Eight Woman Tag Team Match. Steelz defeated Baszler, Blackheart, Hogan, and The Elegance Brand's Heather By Elegance and Knockouts Television Champion M By Elegance in a Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match to secure a shot at Hartwell's Knockouts World Championship.

The last few episodes of "Thursday Night Impact" have seen Taryn Terrell recruiting the ranks of Harley Hudson following her failed initiation into The Righteous and Mila Moore following her break-up with John Skyler. Tonight, The Dollhouse will be making its return with an appearance on tonight's show.

Additionally, Bear Bronson of The System will be going head-to-head with KC Navarro. Following her initiation into The Righteous, Xia Brookside will also be in action as she takes on an opponent who has yet to be announced.