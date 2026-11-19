TNA Impact Results 11/19/26 W/ Live Updates: Leon Slater Defends Against Nic Nemeth
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on November 19, 2026, coming to you live from the Winsport Expo Centre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada! The show can be streamed both on the AMC channel at 9 PM ET in the USA (where we will be watching) and the SportsNet app in Canada at 8 PM ET.
Leon Slater successfully defended his TNA World Championship against Trey Miguel at TNA Destination X this past Sunday. Not only will Miguel be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share, but Slater will be putting his TNA World Championship on the line once again as he defends against Nic Nemeth in what will mark Nic's rematch for the title since losing it to Slater at TNA Bound For Glory on October 11.
TNA World Champion Indi Hartwell will be joining forces with Allie, Gabby Forza, and Shotzi Blackheart to take on Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan of Fire 'N Flava and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Zoey Serrano of Apex in an Eight Woman Tag Team Match. Steelz defeated Baszler, Blackheart, Hogan, and The Elegance Brand's Heather By Elegance and Knockouts Television Champion M By Elegance in a Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match to secure a shot at Hartwell's Knockouts World Championship.
The last few episodes of "Thursday Night Impact" have seen Taryn Terrell recruiting the ranks of Harley Hudson following her failed initiation into The Righteous and Mila Moore following her break-up with John Skyler. Tonight, The Dollhouse will be making its return with an appearance on tonight's show.
Additionally, Bear Bronson of The System will be going head-to-head with KC Navarro. Following her initiation into The Righteous, Xia Brookside will also be in action as she takes on an opponent who has yet to be announced.
26 Updates
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Another day, another "Thursday Night Impact". Welcome to our live blog, Nick and I are excited to have you here with us!
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I can't lie: I'm not super excited about the prospect of Nic Nemeth challenging Leon Slater for the TNA World Championship in yet another match between the pair, but I do understand the logic at play here with Nic needing to get his contractual title rematch.
What about you? Are you looking forward to it, are you dreading it, or are you just kind of feeling meh about it? Share with us your thoughts down below in the comments section.
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We are live! Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video recapping some of the events of Destination X.
KC Navarro then makes his way to the ring. Bear Bronson follows.
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Bear Bronson vs. KC Navarro
The bell rings and Navarro delivers a tijeras to Bronson. He sends him crashing out of the ring and flies through the middle rope looking to level Bronson. Bronson dumps Navarro over the ring steps and uses them to begin targeting Bronson's knee, then connects with another tijeras on him off the ring steps.
The two men return to the ring, but Navarro looks to roll up Bronson. Bronson hangs on and delivers a sit-out to Navarro, then rains down right hands on him and follows it up with a double chokeslam powerbomb to him. He levels Navarro with a right hand, but Navarro delivers a chop to Bronson's chest and connects with a Tornado DDT on him.
Cedric Alexander appears on the entrance ramp as Navarro rolls up Bronson. Bronson kicks out and delivers a Black Hole Slam to Navarro, then goes for a pin but Navarro kicks out. Bronson sets up for Bear Down, but Navarro escapes and Bronson whips him into the ropes. Alexander tries to help Bronson, but ends up hitting him and dials it up for a 305 on him (which is exactly the same as a 619). He follows it up with Blessing In disguise for the win.
I would have something more to say about this match, but honestly I just found it to be very middle of the road and nothing more than mediocre. There was nothing objectively bad about it, but it was a little boring.
Winner: KC Navarro
After the match, Alexander and Bronson argue with one another.
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We then head backstage, where Gia Miller catches up with Nic Nemeth who expresses how confident he is that he will walk out of Calgary as the new TNA World Champion.
.@NicTNemeth gets his TNA World Title rematch against @LEONSLATER_ in our MAIN EVENT! #TNAiMPACT @MeanGiaMiller pic.twitter.com/v8lG6b7w2B
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 20, 2026
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Back from the break, we see Bronson and Alexander still arguing backstage. Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, and Brian Myers crash the conversation, but Bronson storms off very frustrated and Myers follows him as Eddie tries figuring out what's going on (me too dude bc I've lost the plot of this storyline).
Back at ringside, Trey Miguel makes his way out.
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Commenter Hirk Kerbstreit shared their opinion that TNA needs more tag teams. We here at Wrestling Inc couldn't agree more! The division is seriously lacking depth.
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We Hear From Trey Miguel
Miguel asks Calgary what's up and says he's been doing professional wrestling for a long time. He says he can't say he experienced anything that happened at Destination X with the travel issues caused by the FAA nationwide ground stop, then says he was sitting at the airport wondering if he would make it to Edmonton.
Miguel says his TNA World Championship match at Destination X against Leon Slater wasn't just any match because of all the years he's worked for it as the crowd seems DEAD (which is especially bad for this kind of emotional promo that relies on the fans cheering loudly). He says he walked into Edmonton with no time to stretch or focus, but when he stood in the ring to look Slater in the eye, none of that mattered. He says there were no cancelled flights or existential crisis' because all that mattered was the TNA World Championship. He says that was the greatest TNA World Championship match in TNA history (while I think it was a solid match, I wouldn't go that far), but ponders what would've happened if he hadn't been stuck at the airport and says he knows he could've beaten Slater if circumstances had been normal.
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Nic Nemeth's music hits and he makes his way out. Nic asks what we're doing here, and I wish I could tell him myself because I have no idea. He says Miguel and Slater stole the show, but Miguel is looking past him and says Slater won't be TNA World Champion by the end of the night. I think that this would've landed better if TNA hadn't done the backstage or gave Nic something else to say that wasn't basically a copy-paste of what we had heard earlier.
Miguel says Slater won fair and square, but Nic says Miguel started fantasy booking about how another title match between Miguel and Slater would go differently. He says after he becomes TNA World Champion tonight, no one will get a title shot. Miguel says everyone knows that Slater will be Nic (way to spoil what I assume to be the results of that match regardless).
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Ryan Nemeth gets Miguel's attention, allowing Nic to low blow Trey and fire off stomps on him with Ryan. Slater's music hits and he runs out to the ring to force Nic and Ryan to back down. Slater tells Nic that he'll beat Nic and is coming to hurt him.
Aside from the repeated sentiments from Nic, I think the really overarching problem here that came through was that the TNA World Championship picture feels rather stale right now. It could use some fresh blood.
We then head backstage, where Heather By Elegance tells M By Elegance she moved something or another for her that relates to a magazine cover (I don't even know what it was because she used many words lol, but the point still stands). This leads to a verbal confrontation between Heather and M about their Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the Knockouts World Championship, but M tells Heather that her Elegance Brand (which is a very interesting choice of words...) is driven by results. Heather assures M that her magazine cover reveal will go exactly as planned, but when M walks away, Heather smiles to imply she has something special planned for the magazine cover reveal.
.@Heathereckless and @justmaggielee seem to have very different perspectives on what went down in Ultimate X. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/zEGiXN7EpF
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 20, 2026
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Back from the break, we head over to a conversation between Daria Rae and Brian Johnson about Indi Hartwell and the Knockouts World Championship. Rae asks Johnson if he pictured himself following her around (poor Bri-guy), and says she's in a position to admit when she's wrong. She proposes that Johnson stand by her, and Johnson reiterates that he's there to ensure there's no physicality between Rae and Hartwell.
Back at ringside, Apex and Fire 'N Flava make their way out. We find Allie attacked backstage by an unknown assailant, but Indi Hartwell, Gabby Forza, and Shotzi Blackheart follow.
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Indi Hartwell, Gabby Forza, and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Apex and Fire ‘N Flava in an 4-On 3 Handicap Tag Team Match
The bell rings and Hartwell, Forza, and Blackheart clear the ring. Blackheart dumps Shayna Baszler in the ring, and Forza sends Baszler crashing into the mat with a powerslam.
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Back from the break, Tasha Steelz lands a strike on Blackheart's spine. She runs over Blackheart with a shoulder tackle, but Zoey Serrano tags in and rains down right hands on Blackheart. She levels her with a clothesline and tags out to Baszler (one of my faves and yes a wrestling crush of mine!!) stomps on Blackheart's hand.
Kiera Hogan tags in and fires off right hands on Blackheart, but Hartwell tags in and begins levelling all four of her opponents with clotheslines, big boots, and uppercuts. Hartwell lands a spinebuster on Serrano and pins her, but Baszler breaks the fall.
Blackheart delivers a senton to Hogan in the corner as Serrano keeps Forza from getting back inside the ring. Apex sets up for Killshot on Blackheart, but Blackheart counters into a hurricanrana on Baszler. Forza pulls Serrano out of the ring, where Steelz and Blackheart (the legal women bc I too lost track of it) are going at it. Blackheart looks to land the Upside Down on Steelz, but Baszler catches her in a Kirifuda Clutch and Serrano delivers a superkick to Blackheart. Hogan then delivers a twisting neckbreaker to Blackheart and pins her for the win.
Winners: Apex and Fire 'N Flava
After the match, Apex and Fire 'N Flava hilariously try to one up each other by holding up their Knockouts World Tag Team Championship belts and well...dancing. It was some pretty fun stuff tbh.
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In a little tradition that the Wrestling Inc. night crew has on Thursday nights in our work group chat, it's time to set off those sirens because it's time for The Injury Report. We find out that Amazing Red, Avery Styles, and Frankie Kazariam are all not medically cleared.
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Back from the break, Elijah approaches Leon Slater to have a conversation. That conversation is very rudely interrupted when Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth attack both men.
Back at ringside, The Dollhouse makes their way out.
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We Hear From The Dollhouse
Wearing what I must say in an incredible pink and blue outfit, Taryn Terrell says she wants to tell the fans a little story and recalls being at TNA Sacrifice earlier this year with Mickie James and ODB. She says that it's a responsibility to be a TNA legend like herself, James, and ODB which means nurturing the younger talent as the camera pans to Harley Hudson and Mila Moore also wearing some incredible outfits as they sit like dolls on the top rope. These girls are absolutely SERVING.
Terrell recalls no one taking her under her wing when she started in TNA Wrestling, giving her reasoning for why she wanted to help Hudson and Moore after seeing them make the same mistakes she did. She says Hudson and Moore were lost and needed a leader, then says they aren't just her recruits but her girls. She says she'll do anything for her girls (as a real girl's girl would), then says every little girl deserves a place they belong, to be loved, and a dollhouse. She welcomes the fans to The Dollhouse, and I have to say I actually really enjoyed watching this segment. Because I've never really saw the original Dollhouse, I have to say I think I'm quite into the gimmick and think it'll be good roles for Hudson and Moore to be able to blossom as performers.
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We then head backstage, where Mustafa Ali (an easy fave of mine in TNA) says he sees lots of talent in TNA but not soul in the young kids. He calls out TNA World Champion Leon Slater, and this is the kind of fresh blood I was talking about earlier that the TNA World Championship picture needs!!
"I kick down the door and I take what's mine."
There's a lot of people who talk about what they want, but @MustafaAli_X is one of the few willing to TAKE it. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/TTPccmDkxC
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 20, 2026
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We then head backstage, where John Skyler overhears Elayna Black telling Heather By Elegance that M By Elegance will be "better off without her". Being John Skyler, he automatically assumes Black is talking to him and I really would just like that romance angle between Skyler and Mila Moore to be DONE already.
Back at ringside, The Righteous make their way out. Sofia Sivan is already waiting inside.
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Xia Brookside (w/ The Righteous) vs. Sofia Sivan
The bell rings and the two lock up. Brookside repeatedly sends Sivan's head bouncing off the top turnbuckle and fires off shoulders on Sivan's midsection in the corner, then delivers a kick to Sivan's spine in what really has just been another mid and bland match on another mid and bland show. Brookside locks Sivan's temple and follows it up with Darkside for the win.
Winner: Xia Brookside
After the match, Vincent sits on a chair to direct traffic. Dutch grabs a 2x4 plank of wood from under the ring and places it on Sivan's ankle. Vincent hands Brookside the chair, and Brookside uses it and the 2x4 plank of wood to brutalize Sivan's ankle. This is the kind of brutality that The Righteous has been lacking, and does make them feel more menacing than they have the past few weeks.
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We then head backstage to a conversation, where Fabian Aichner puts Jason Hotch on notice for his International Championship. A.J. Francis crashes things to stake his claim to the International Championship after Hotch and Aichner's title match before Ricky Sosa joins in on the confrontation.
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We then head over to TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella, who confirms that TNA will be doing a Thanksgiving recap special and a Number One Contenders TNA World Championship Triple Threat Revolver will be on the week that follows.
Back at ringside, Nic Nemeth makes his way out. Leon Slater follows.
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Leon Slater (c) vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship
The bell rings and Nic delivers a thrust kick to Slater. He goes for a pin, but Slater kicks out and Nic delivers a twisting neckbreaker to him. He goes for a pin, but Slater kicks out and Nic delivers a standing elbow drop on him.
Slater flies over the top rope to take down Nic at the top of the entrance ramp, but Slater sets up for a loud chop on Nic's chest. Nic rakes Slater's eyes to escape and rocks him with a headbutt, then connects with a neckbreaker on him.
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Back from the break, Slater fires off right hands on Nic and rocks him with a jumping knee. He lands a boot on Nic in the corner of the ring and lands a Frog Splash on him off the top rope. Nic delivers a vertical suplex to Slater, but Slater ascends to the top ropes. Ryan looks to pull him off, but Trey Miguel runs out to brawl with Ryan up the entrance ramp.
Inside the ring, Nic levels Slater with a superkick and pins him. Slater kicks out, but Nic ascends to the top rope and Slater knocks him off. Nic uses the ropes to trip Slater and joins him back on the ropes, then delivers a beautiful looking superplex to him and goes for a pin. Slater kicks out.
Nic delivers a Famouser to Slater and pins him, but Slater kicks out and sets up for a 450 Splash-Swanton Bomb combination to Nic. Nic moves out of the way and Slater pins him, but the referee is still down. Nic then levels Slater with a superkick and pins him, but Slater kicks out.
Elijah appears at ringside to crack his acoustic guitar across Nic's spine on the outside, opening the door for Slater to deliver a back heel kick to Nic and follow it up with a 450 Splash-Swanton Bomb combination for the win. Decent little match, no complaints other than it's time for Slater to get a new challenger soon
Winner (and still): Leon Slater
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Here is the TL;DR on what went down during tonight's show:
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Singles Match: KC Navarro def. Bear Bronson via pinfall
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4-On-3 Knockouts Handicap Match: Apex and Fire 'N Flava def. Indi Hartwell, Gabby Forza, and Shotzi Blackheart via pinfall
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Singles Match: Xia Brookside def. Sofia Sivan via pinfall
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TNA World Championship: Leon Slater (c) def. Nic Nemeth via pinfall to retain
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What's on tap for next Thursday's show?
TNA will be doing something a little different for American Thanksgiving and will be airing a recap show of different moments throughout the 2026 calendar year instead.
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Thanks for joining us tonight!