As a conniving heel manager and a veteran of the industry, Don Callis is always going to be after new members for the Don Callis Family. It makes complete sense for Callis as a character, but that doesn't mean I'm not tired of seeing it, and him going on another little recruitment tour following Full Gear just wasn't it for me tonight.

I had been wondering throughout the show what we were going to see new AEW National Champion Ilja Dragunov do after he captured the title from Tommaso Ciampa at the pay-per-view. The star was shown backstage in an interview segment with Renee Paquette, where I assumed we'd see his next challenger, and possibly even his next big feud. We did get the former, but it was Callis who revealed Dragunov would be taking on El Clon on "AEW Collision" on Saturday, which earned justified boos from the Denver crowd. He tried to recruit the champion to the Family first, however, which "Unbesiegbar" was absolutely not having.

Even more egregious than trying to recruit Dragunov, which did also make some sense, as he's still relatively new to AEW, and I suppose Callis would believe he could be swayed easier, Callis also tried to convince Swerve Strickland and New Level, now going by the "Dangerous New Level," to join him along with their AEW World Trios Championships. He told Prince Nana he'd have to go work as a barista, however, so it was Nana to take over the promo portion of the segment and tell Callis to get wrecked.

This felt like a really strange direction for the champions following their insane Texas Death match on Saturday, but I guess anything was going to feel a bit less-than after that. Bringing out Callis to try and recruit them, then when that didn't work, intimidate them by bringing out the entire Family to surround the ring, is probably on the list of the worst things you could have booked, however. If I was a member of the DCF, no matter how many guys I had backing me, I wouldn't want to mess with Strickland, Kofi, and Austin Creed after Saturday, even if they are still banged up from the death match.

The DCF has more than enough members, and I don't need to see Callis attempting to recruit other stars at this point. The faction's just been around too long for that. If someone debuting in the company is joining from the beginning, I don't necessarily mind that, but right now, it's time for the faction to drop another member or two, including Kyle Fletcher, resulting in some interesting stories.

Written by Daisy Ruth