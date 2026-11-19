AEW Dynamite - 11/18/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
AEW left no breathing room between Full Gear and the 2026 Continental Classic. Wednesday's big show in Denver saw some shocking upsets in the C2, as well as Queen Aminata defending her title in a four-way match. You can read all about it over on the AEW Dynamite – 11/18/2026 Live Blog.
We've broken all the news, and watched all the show, which means all that's left is to get into the Loveds, and the Hateds. With the C2 kicking off, there was plenty to love about the wrestling-centric episode, while the Hateds seemed to center on the night's relentless Don Callis Family exposure. As always, the comments section will be open, should you want to continue the conversation.
The Continental Classic is underway, so let's get into the best and the worst from the opening night of the tournament.
Hated: Don Callis' Latest Recruitment Tour
As a conniving heel manager and a veteran of the industry, Don Callis is always going to be after new members for the Don Callis Family. It makes complete sense for Callis as a character, but that doesn't mean I'm not tired of seeing it, and him going on another little recruitment tour following Full Gear just wasn't it for me tonight.
I had been wondering throughout the show what we were going to see new AEW National Champion Ilja Dragunov do after he captured the title from Tommaso Ciampa at the pay-per-view. The star was shown backstage in an interview segment with Renee Paquette, where I assumed we'd see his next challenger, and possibly even his next big feud. We did get the former, but it was Callis who revealed Dragunov would be taking on El Clon on "AEW Collision" on Saturday, which earned justified boos from the Denver crowd. He tried to recruit the champion to the Family first, however, which "Unbesiegbar" was absolutely not having.
Even more egregious than trying to recruit Dragunov, which did also make some sense, as he's still relatively new to AEW, and I suppose Callis would believe he could be swayed easier, Callis also tried to convince Swerve Strickland and New Level, now going by the "Dangerous New Level," to join him along with their AEW World Trios Championships. He told Prince Nana he'd have to go work as a barista, however, so it was Nana to take over the promo portion of the segment and tell Callis to get wrecked.
This felt like a really strange direction for the champions following their insane Texas Death match on Saturday, but I guess anything was going to feel a bit less-than after that. Bringing out Callis to try and recruit them, then when that didn't work, intimidate them by bringing out the entire Family to surround the ring, is probably on the list of the worst things you could have booked, however. If I was a member of the DCF, no matter how many guys I had backing me, I wouldn't want to mess with Strickland, Kofi, and Austin Creed after Saturday, even if they are still banged up from the death match.
The DCF has more than enough members, and I don't need to see Callis attempting to recruit other stars at this point. The faction's just been around too long for that. If someone debuting in the company is joining from the beginning, I don't necessarily mind that, but right now, it's time for the faction to drop another member or two, including Kyle Fletcher, resulting in some interesting stories.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: Kyle Fletcher's Redemption Arc Begins
This week's show kicked off with a post-Full Gear segment that saw Will Ospreay come to check on his fallen opponent, Kyle Fletcher, after their main event World Championship clash. Don Callis was quick to try and eject Ospreay, but Fletcher told him he was the one who should leave, allowing him some rare one-on-one time with the man he once called brother.
Fletcher was emotive, unloading all of the internalized pressure of being a blue-chip prospect expected to be the future of the company. Where another in his Family might have seen weakness, someone unworthy of the position Callis has put him in, Ospreay just listened to what he had to say. He was allowed to be Fletcher, the man who came inches from winning the World title and fell just short of the mark, and allowed to feel all of the hurt that comes with that.
Ospreay only spoke up when Fletcher circled back on himself, self-deprecating and defeated in spirit as well as form. He did what any good friend would do and told him to stop that, to focus on what he wants to be and what he wants to do, and to stop letting Callis and the others get in the way of that process.
One might have expected Fletcher to retort or shut down the notion, but he didn't. He was receptive to it. Later in the show, Fletcher was shown backstage with Don Callis and the Family as Callis outlined his intent for them to take all of the titles. Kevin Knight then spoke about his place in the Continental Classic, all while Fletcher gave off the energy of a child stuck doing a presentation with classmates he doesn't like.
He then made another appearance after that to challenge World Title contract holder Andrade El Idolo to a match next week, and even though he outright said he would never turn on the Family like Andrade did, the theme of the exchange continued to be the idea that Fletcher cannot grow in the tank Callis has him in.
All of this feels like the natural progression to his story; hatred did not win him the AEW World Championship. But he does know he could win it, he's just searching for that missing piece. The fans wanted him to win the World title on Saturday, and there wasn't a single boo when he appeared tonight. What tonight did really well was add to that clamor, showing more of Fletcher than just the dastardly villain he has been for years. It humanized him, lighting the fuse for the eventual redemption arc to great effect.
Written by Max Everett
Hated: Is Kyle Fletcher Going Back To The Midcard?
Coming out of AEW Full Gear 2026, one of the biggest questions was whether Kyle Fletcher would stick around in the main event scene after his loss to Will Ospreay. He put on a great performance and has consistently proven to everyone that he is worthy of being a top guy in All Elite Wrestling, and that opening segment with him and Ospreay in the trainer's room after their match seemed to suggest that.
Then, Darby Allin decided to issue a message to the Don Callis Family and all of a sudden, those suggestions dimmed ever so slightly.
Darby hasn't been seen since Blood and Guts two weeks ago, which makes sense considering he took a Mick Foley-esque bump off the top of the cage; he needs to sell that as much as he can. However, he sent in a message to the November 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" where he said he's coming for two men in particular. Wardlow, for being the man to throw him off the cage, and Fletcher for telling Wardlow to do it in the first place. Again, that makes sense, but since Darby is still the AEW TNT Champion, it got me thinking if we really need to see Fletcher back in the TNT title picture.
The Wardlow match, I totally understand and was actually surprised that wasn't a last-minute addition to the AEW Full Gear 2026 card until I watched the show and realized it would have added another 30 minutes to the show. The Fletcher match, though, that's different. We've seen that very recently, in Paris no less, and it was an excellent bout, so the idea of them running it back seems fun in a vacuum, but Fletcher has just main evented Full Gear, had a backstage segment with Ospreay talking about leaving the Don Callis Family, and had a promo segment with Andrade El Idolo where he not only mentioned Andrade's guaranteed title shot, but Fletcher called himself the uncrowned AEW World Champion.
If you're going to have Fletcher stick around the world title picture, why not have Darby call out Wardlow and leave it at that? If you're going to have Fletcher beat Darby, then why keep him around the world title when MJF and Andrade are already closer to it? On top of those thoughts, if you're going to have Wardlow beat Darby to bring more gold to the Don Callis Family (which Callis said is their goal for the rest of 2026), then what is the point in Darby bringing up Fletcher at all?
I get tying up loose ends, but Fletcher has surpassed the TNT title for now, so Darby, just focus on Wardlow.
Written by Sam Palmer
Loved: A Lovely Start To The Continental Classic
Normally, if you have three tournament matches on one single night, there's bound to be one that feels like it was lacking a little bit compared to the others. That was absolutely not the case for any of the 2026 Continental Classic matches on this edition of "Dynamite," and if anything, it was the total opposite in that each match was better than the others, with each having its own distinguishing factors from one another.
Moxley and Cassidy set the tone in a more technical-based match that focused a lot on wearing each other down with submissions without feeling like it was boring. It also was a great little surprise to see Cassidy emerge as the victor in this one to make for a memorable beginning to the 2026 Continental Classic. Nick Wayne and "Speedball" Mike Bailey followed it up with a faster-paced, high-flying style match that was really engaging to watch and kept me hooked the entire time. Wayne was the right choice to be the victor of the match, and it gives his really awesome heel character another ego boost and big win that he can brag about in addition to beating Chris Jericho. Page and Bandido was a hard-fought battle between two tag team partners and friends who gave it all for the sake of the fans to put on a certified banger between them. It was always going to be the one that stole the show in my opinion, and rightfully was the one which main evented this episode of "Dynamite". If tonight was any indication of what the 2026 Continental Classic is going to be like, we are in for a real treat with it.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: Kasper Brothers Debut Against Jobbers
I'll preface this by saying my eyebrows rose significantly when the Kasper Brothers, formerly the Creeds, debuted at AEW Full Gear on Saturday. Not just because they were a surprise, but primarily because throughout their tenure in WWE, they just didn't seem to have it.
They started out as blue-chip prospects on the developmental brand but they never really made that stick when it came to it, becoming more of a cautionary tale for young up-and-comers looking to cut their teeth.
It would be entirely disingenuous for me to find them, just months ago, unworthy of winning the Dusty Rhodes Classic, but then switch gears as they arrived at a new promotion. Even if I do, by and large, enjoy the AEW product more. Simply put, I don't know if they're good enough to warrant their place in the mix with the Young Bucks, FTR, and Motor City Machine Guns.
Unfortunately, Wednesday's show hardly did anything to remedy that. They were paired with local enhancement talent for a squash, one that ended with a brutal-looking powerbomb-top rope cannonball combo spike one of their opponents on their neck. And that was it.
It was hardly the statement they needed to make after arriving. Even a brief contest with a pair of full-time AEW or ROH talent would have been a better exhibition of what they can do.
In a show with so much good-to-great wrestling and fairly tight storytelling in between, this felt pointless and like a waste of time.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Jack Perry Gets What He Wanted
Someone needs to sit Jack Perry down and have a word with him because, for some reason, the guy really likes getting beaten up by big scary dudes.
Ever since Perry was knocked out of the AEW Continental Challenge Cup over the summer by Jon Moxley, he's had this obsession with proving he's world title material. However, his way of proving that is by getting beaten from pillar to post by some of the toughest men in All Elite Wrestling, and when he called out Samoa Joe shortly before AEW All Out 2026, everyone knew that chant of "Joe Is Gonna Kill You" was more accurate than ever before. When you step on the toes of the "Samoan Submission Machine," you know your days are numbered, and after their encounter at Grand Slam France, I thought that was it. How wrong I was.
We got part two of the Perry being beaten into a fine paste on the November 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in what was a really enjoyable match. Considering that this time of year is dominated by the Continental Classic when it comes to in-ring action, the other matches really need to go the extra mile to stand out, and this stood out by harkening back to a formula that made Joe famous in both TNA and Ring of Honor. He beat the snot out of "Jungle Jack" for the vast majority of this match, even bringing the swing into the guardrail he used to do to AJ Styles to bring some color into things.
Once Perry's blood was smeared on Joe's chest, you knew exactly what this match was going to be. Another David vs. Goliath-esque bout that AEW does so well thanks to the talent involved, and despite the odds being stacked against him, Perry put on one hell of a fight. He hit Joe with his Running Knee, a Powerbomb that almost ended things, and even kicked out of the Muscle Buster, which might have been a bit overboard for some, which I get, but since Joe wasted no time in locking in the Rear Naked Choke and winning anyway, it didn't harm the quality for me personally.
Even in defeat, Perry earned Joe's respect, which leaves me wondering where this all goes next. I thought this might end things, which, if it is the last interaction between these two, then what an interaction it was. With that said, that handshake leaves the door open for more development between Perry, Joe, The Opps, and more. A third match, Perry joining The Opps, Perry choosing another monster to slay, so many choices, and I'm interested to see where it goes next.
Written by Sam Palmer