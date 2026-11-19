The main event of WWE Survivor Series next weekend will finally see the Bloodline take on 946 in a WarGames match, after the factions have been feuding for months. While Royce Keys' stable is the hot thing, "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray thinks that they're nowhere near strong enough to beat World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and his family.

Bully Ray said 946 needs to leave the event looking strong, with plenty of heat behind them. He also thinks WWE has the opportunity to tie up a loose storyline thread in the process.

"If 946 had an ace up their sleeve... If that person just happened to be LA Knight doing something to Solo Sikoa," he said. "Straight up, on paper, yes... I want to see 946 win, because I believe in their future. I think they need to win. If you want a happy compromise, fine, they don't win, but they leave with so much heat that you forgot they lost."

While not confident 946 wins the match, he believes the brawl afterward to lay out the Bloodline has to be "absolute destruction." Bully Ray said they need the kind of heat that would make a fan want to jump the barricade to help the Bloodline.

"I don't care if they handcuff every member of the Bloodline to the cage and make them all watch Roman Reigns have a red-hot poker shoved in his eye," he said. "That's the kind of heat you need to leave with. People [will] forget that the announcers go, 'Ladies and gentlemen, your winners of the match and the WarGames, the Bloodline!' That's got to be such an afterthought, that's how much heat you leave with."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.