Despite the event being plagued by travel issues due to the nationwide grounding of flights by the FAA, TNA Destination X 2026 is in the books. However, that show looks to be the final pay-per-view of the year for TNA Wrestling.

While nothing has been officially confirmed at the time of writing, Mike Johnson of PWInsider has had it confirmed to him that there will be no TNA pay-per-view in the month of December. For the past three years, TNA Final Resolution has been the final major event of the year for the company, an event that was first introduced back in 2005, but sources at TNA's parent company Anthem Sports have told Johnson that none of its networks are making sort of room for a countdown show for any sort of marquee program.

On top of having no December pay-per-view, Anthem sources have also internally discussed the idea of running fewer TNA pay-per-views in 2027 as a cost-cutting measure. In 2026, TNA hosted eight major events, with six of those taking place on pay-per-view as both No Surrender and Sacrifice both aired exclusively on TNA+. This figure is technically higher than the number of official pay-per-views the company hosted in 2025 which was four, though it did run a further eight TNA+ exclusive shows across the year.

As for what TNA has going on between now and the end of the year in terms of events, the company will host a second set of "TNA Impact" tapings later today in Calgary, Alberta, Canada after completing the first set on November 18. From there, a pair of "Impact" tapings will take place in El Paso, Texas on December 18 and 19 respectively, which will be the final events of the year for the company, with no events currently announced for 2027.