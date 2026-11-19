"Speedball" Mike Bailey may have fallen short in his Continental Classic opener, but he knows the in-ring war is far from over. In fact, he intends to mount a comeback that'll carry all the way to the tournament finals.

"Nick Wayne beat Speedball Mike Bailey, just like Nick Wayne beat Chris Jericho. He'll say it and he'll keep saying it. However, this is the Continental Classic. It's not about beating one person," Bailey said in an impassioned post-match statement. "Nick Wayne hasn't beat Tommaso Ciampa. Nick Wayne hasn't beat Orange Cassidy. Nick Wayne hasn't beat Kevin Knight. Nick Wayne hasn't beat Jon Moxley. This is a marathon, not a sprint. You get through it by fighting through person after person after person. The only way to lose is to lay down. I am Speedball Mike Bailey. I don't give up, I don't quit, I do not stop, and that's why I will win the Continental Classic."

"I am Speedball Mike Bailey. I don't give up. I don't quit. I do not stop." EXCLUSIVE: @SpeedballBailey is already looking ahead after a tough start to the Continental Classic. pic.twitter.com/fIt8yMxISX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2026

For the fourth year in a row, members of the AEW men's division have entered the Continental Classic, where the winner will be awarded with the AEW Continental Championship at Worlds End. In 2026, Bailey finds himself in the Gold League alongside Kevin Knight, Orange Cassidy, Nick Wayne, Tommaso Ciampa, and the reigning Continental Champion Jon Moxley.

Wayne defeated "Speedball" on the November 18 edition of "AEW Dynamite," courtesy of a roll-up. Their next match-ups in the round-robin tournament have yet to be announced.

Moxley captured the AEW Continental Championship by besting Kazuchika Okada in the finals of last year's C2.