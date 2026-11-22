Just days after the unexpected passing of Benjamin "Pac" Satterley, All Elite Wrestling hosted a special "AEW Dynamite" tribute show filled with emotional matches and memories of the former World Trios Champion. Together, Ricochet and Will Ospreay created both.

During a recent interview with "The Takedown on SI," Ricochet reflected on his tribute show faceoff with Ospreay, which positioned two highlight opponents from Pac's past in the in-ring spotlight. While understandably still processing the sudden loss of his colleague at the time, Ricochet noted that the match briefly helped him put the sadness to the side.

"The match helps the day go by because without having to think about your match, you're stuck thinking about sad times basically," Ricochet said. "So at least for me specifically, having something that I could put my mind towards and not turn off my emotions, but you have to focus on this otherwise you could get hurt. Having something like that to focus on for the day, I think kind of helped. But at the same time, I think especially with Ospreay and myself, as much as I hate him, I think Pac was so integral in both of our careers. We've been around him and we've wrestled him so many times that we kind of already had in our mind how we were going to go about it. We knew what we were going to do. The hardest part was going to be to just go out there and do it."

Ricochet and Pac shared the wrestling ring several times during their excursions to Dragon Gate in Japan in 2011 and 2012. On one occasion, Ricochet even dethroned Pac as the Open The Brave Gate Champion. Ospreay, meanwhile, reached a time limit draw with "The B***ard" at Rev Pro's 2019 High Stakes event. All three later crossed paths in AEW, too.