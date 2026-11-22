Last month, it was reported that Montez Ford and WWE were being sued by a security guard who worked ringside at one of the company's tapings earlier this year. The off-duty police officer was on the receiving end of a lap dance from Ford, and the officer clearly wasn't happy with the gesture. Speaking on his podcast "Marking Out," AEW star MVP shared his thoughts on the situation.

MVP began by stating that he's a big fan of Ford as a person and performer. After getting that out of the way, however, MVP shared his belief that he was in the wrong in this specific scenario.

"It's a rule that, in pro wrestling, we do not touch the fans," MVP said. "If a fan touches you, you can put paws on them. ... When I saw the clip, at first I thought, 'Okay, that's kind of funny.' But then I saw how he was lingering for a while. Like, what were you thinking, man? Because you could see by the guy's facial expression, he definitely wasn't having fun."

The former WWE star pointed out that it's okay to talk trash to fans, especially as a heel. In the heat of the moment, it's sometimes possible to take it too far in those situations, but the interaction between Ford and the security guard was something else entirely in the eyes of MVP.

"This guy wasn't even a fan — he was working security," MVP continued. "Virtually, in any walk of life, somebody [getting] in your face like that is a no-go zone."

At the same time, MVP believes it's likely that the plaintiff in this case most likely saw the interaction as an opportunity for a payday. Part of the reason why MVP feels that way is because he did not see the officer do anything to push Ford off of him, nor did he get up and remove himself from the situation.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Marking Out with MVP" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.