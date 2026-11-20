Leon Slater defeated Nic Nemeth to retain the World Championship in the main event of "TNA Impact."

Slater was defending his title in a rematch after dethroning him at Bound For Glory in October, having just seen Trey Miguel off at Destination X on Sunday. Prior to the match, Miguel had expressed his respect for Slater and looked to be on his way to calling for another match before Ryan Nemeth and his brother came down to the ring to mock him for it and attacked him.

Slater made the save and that set up their rematch in the main event. Nemeth kicked off the match with a headbutt and a super kick, looking to put the champion away in minutes. But Slater survived that onslaught and the match started to become more two-sided.

Ryan Nemeth sought to get involved once more but Miguel came down to the ring and they wound up brawling back up the entrance ramp. Then the referee took a bump and Nic Nemeth sought to make use of a steel chair, only for Elijah to emerge and crack him across the back with a guitar.

Nemeth then returned to the ring to a kick in the face and the Swanton 450, allowing Slater to score the winning pinfall for the title retention.