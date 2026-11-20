WWE SmackDown Results 11/20/26 W/ Live Updates: Kevin Owens Takes Down GUNTHER, Team USA In Turmoil
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "WWE SmackDown" on November 20, 2026, coming to you live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana! The show begins at 8 PM ET, and can be streamed both on the USA Network in the US and Netflix internationally.
As of Friday morning, nothing has been formally announced by WWE for tonight's show. However, The John Cena Classic is right around the corner on December 14 and we have seen the announcement of 12 invitees thus far.
The company did also recently break the news that The Rock will be making an appearance at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28 to celebrate 30 years in the professional wrestling industry. WarGames will also see The 946 take on The Bloodline in the 2026 Men's WarGames match, Fatal Influence, Women's Tag Team Champions Michin and B-Fab, and Jade Cargill face Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, and Stephanie Vaquer in the 2026 Women's WarGames Match, Liv Morgan of Judgment Day defending her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, and Team USA going head-to-head with Team Mexico in a Traditional 5-On-5 Survivor Series Match.
21 Updates
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Welcome back to our live blog for "SmackDown"! Miles and I are glad to have you here with us.
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Since writing up our preview, WWE has announced that tonight's show will see Jade Cargill will be taking on Charlotte Flair in a Women's WarGames Advantage, and United States Champion Trick Williams will be facing Damian Priest in a non-title match. Bakusai will also be going head-to-head with The War Raiders after The War Raiders cost a WWE Tag Team Championship match between titleholders MFT and Bakusai to end in a no contest last Friday.
What do you think about the new editions of "SmackDown", and do you like it when WWE waits until only a few hours before showtime to announce what will be taking place on it? I'll go first: I personally don't just because it makes it harder to write up previews and know what to expect, but I know that there will be others who prefer the element of surprise.
Now it's your turn: share with us what you think down below in the comments section.
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We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as we see the likes of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Jade Cargill, B-Fab, Michin, Trick Williams, Lil Yachty, and Damian Priest arrive at the arena.
Kevin Owens then makes his way to the ring.
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We Hear From Kevin Owens
Owens says he could stand in the ring talking about his history with Sami Zayn, but everyone is very familiar with it. He says all he has to say is that he needs a match against Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He says only one man can make that happen and calls "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis to the ring.
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GUNTHER's music hits and he makes his way out. Owens says GUNTHER isn't Aldis, and GUNTHER says he's still aiming for the Undisputed WWE Championship before he brings up SummerSlam (something I'm not personally super jazzed to hear because I would love for GUNTHER to be doing other things tbh). Owens asks GUNTHER if he's really still mad about SummerSlam, and GUNTHER says he takes professional wrestling very seriously. He says he takes beating champions and ending careers very serious while laughing (just kidding, he's scowling), then says he's not a monster and will give Owens a chance to get out of his ring. He tells Owens to stay out of his way as well. Owens obliges and leaves.
.@Gunther_AUT wants @FightOwensFight to know that he doesn't belong on the same level as The Ring General. 😳 pic.twitter.com/H7Oae41LHZ
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
Wow, @FightOwensFight has just walked off... pic.twitter.com/45RwkaqJQK
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
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GUNTHER says he has something to get off his chest and says when he was at his peak, Zayn found a way to screw it up – between the Intercontinental Championship, Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, and in a tag team match between them. He says Zayn is the reason he's not Undisputed WWE Champion, but Owens remerges with Aldis as he tells GUNTHER he left (which technically speaking, I see no lie).
Owens says he was telling Aldis about his confrontation with GUNTHER just now, then says even though he's Canadian (me too girl!), American Thanksgiving is around the corner. He says he would've fought GUNTHER, but he did the mature thing. He says he made fun of GUNTHER's ears and accents (I love KO and the unhinged he says) to add he had an idea, with Aldis confirming that he's making a match between Owens and GUNTHER official. Our king Owens then blows a little kiss to GUNTHER as a means of mocking him (and making me laugh).
He's not going anywhere!! 👊
Sorry @Gunther_AUT, you're facing @FightOwensFight in the main event TONIGHT on #SmackDown!! pic.twitter.com/K6KHNjHPbE
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
We then head over to a video of Jade Cargill and Cathy Kelley talking about Cargill's Women's WarGames Advantage Match. Cargill then makes her way to the ring, and Charlotte Flair follow, with Flair sharing a few pre-match words with Cathy Kelley in the Gorilla Position.
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Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair in a Women’s WarGames Advantage Match
The bell rings and Cargill fires off shoulders on Flair's midsection in the corner of the ring. Flair delivers a cartwheel clothesline to level Cargill and delivers a series of consecutive Monkey Flips on her, but Cargill fires off a few stomps on Flair. Flair rolls up Cargill when Cargill becomes cocky, but Cargill kicks out and whips Flair into the corner spine first. She lands a clothesline on her, but Flair rocks Cargill with a big boot. Cargill responds with a clothesline to Flair and pins her, but Flair kicks out.
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Cargill connects with a spinebuster on Flair before Flair delivers a moonsault to Cargill off the top rope and pins her. Cargill kicks out, but Flair cinches in a Figure Four Leg Lock on Cargill. Cargill crawls over to the bottom rope to break the hold, then exposes the middle turnbuckle (and leaves the pad right in the middle of the ring for the referee to see even though the referee somehow doesn't which is very distracting to me). Cargill then sends Flair crashing into the middle turnbuckle and pins Flair for the win.
Winner: Jade Cargill
Advantage WON. ✅@Jade_Cargill picks up the win for her team! 😱 pic.twitter.com/b3J94wjYpc
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
We then head backstage to a conversation between Kevin Owens and Candice LeRae about Johnny Gargano. Interestingly, we see Danhausen has followed Giulia in the background of the promo. I wonder what this could be setting up...?
Johnny's next?!@CandiceLeRae has some choice words for @FightOwensFight... 😬 pic.twitter.com/dyBQmEY8EY
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
We then head over to a video hyping up The War Raiders and another recapping the recent ongoings between WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green. Green responds to the video with Cathy Kelley as Green reveals she got her Women's Crown Jewel Ring back, but Blake Monroe crashes the interview to mock Green and Green slaps Monroe (as she should!!). Stratton then attacks Green from behind and takes the Women's Crown Jewel Ring back, but Monroe attacks Green and brawls with her. Just one thought about this: I still don't understand why the Women's Crown Jewel Championship ring is such a big part of this.
Leave @ImChelseaGreen alone! 😩
Both @BlakeMonroeWWE and WWE Women's Champion @tiffstrattonwwe are going after the Women's Crown Jewel Champion 😡 pic.twitter.com/T6sdxXijGh
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
Back at ringside, The War Raiders make their way out. Bakusai follows.
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Commenter Dusk Raijin agrees with Olivia (and most of us here at WINC) pointing out "Shouldn't the ref disqualify Jade for the turnbuckle removal that SHE CLEARLY SAW?" Both WWE and AEW suffer from an extreme lack of believable ref performances these days, it's a legitimate problem.
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The War Raiders vs. Bakusai
Erik and Kyoki begin the action. The bell rings and Shinsuke Nakamura tags in. Kyoki sends Nakamura crashing into Erik and Nakamura jams his boot into Ivar's throat after Ivar has tagged in, but Nakamura lands a knee on Ivar's midsection as Nakamura is draped across the top turnbuckle. Kyoki delivers a dropkick off the ring apron to level Erik, and Ivar lands a crossbody on Nakamura using the barricade.
Back from the break, Kyoki tags in and delivers a DDT to Ivar. He ascends to the top rope, then lands a missile dropkick on Ivar and goes for a pin. Erik breaks the fall, then sends Nakamura crashing off the ring apron and onto the floor. Kyoki ten knocsk Erik off the ring apron with a big boot. Haku then appears to magically completely distract Kyoki, opening the door for Ivar to deliver a spinning back heel kick to Kyoki for the win. We're not even an hour into this show, and I'm already tired of it lol.
How do you guys feel about interference ending matches via disqualification, cheating methods, or no contests? Are you with me in feeling that they are way too overused/relied on in modern day WWE and are tired of them, or do you like them? Leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.
Winners: The War Raiders
The champs make a STATEMENT. 😤
Haku and The MFTs remind everyone who holds the tag team gold... pic.twitter.com/Pr6ghWBeAo
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
After the match, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga slide into the ring to attack Nakamura and Kyoki.
We then head backstage, where Team USA captain Cody Rhodes (sporting the ugliest suit I have ever seen in my life) and Rey Fenix are talking to Nick Aldis. Rhodes leaves, but The Miz and Kit Wilson crash the meeting and Wilson reads a truly awful poem about Fenix.
We then head over to a video commemorating the life of "Cowboy" Bill Watts following the news of his recent death.
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We then head backstage, where Cathy Kelley catches up with Sami Zayn about his new emerging Undisputed WWE Champion challengers Kevin Owens and GUNTHER as Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are standing by. Gargano interestingly appears to be in thought about something when Zayn walks off.
.@SamiZayn heard what @Gunther_AUT and @FightOwensFight had to say, but wants EVERYONE to remember that @JohnnyGargano is the only one who deserves a title shot... 😅 pic.twitter.com/Eo7cV4BvWZ
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
Back at ringside, CM Punk makes his way out.
CAPTAIN 'MERICA! 🫡@CMPunk is in the Survivor Series mood tonight! pic.twitter.com/rNH28Dw4Tk
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
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We Hear From Cody Rhodes and CM Punk
Punk says it's great to be alive on a Friday night in Evansville, then says as cap – co-captain of Team USA (even though he definitely still is not co-captain) he wants to announce the fifth member of Team USA.
Real Team USA captain Cody Rhodes' music hits and he makes his way out.
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Rhodes asks Punk what he's doing and officially calls Punk a co-captain (turns out apparently he somehow actually got that part, sure). Punk says "everyone watching at home will remember this night for the rest of their lives". Punk introduces the "fifth member" of Team USA: "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan.
HOOOOOO!
Hacksaw Jim Duggan is the pick for @CMPunk! 😂 pic.twitter.com/3XgPrGVzNa
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
Duggan's music hits and he makes his way out as I try to process Duggan being the actual fifth member of Team USA because this feels like a fever dream. Duggan leads a "USA chant", and Rhodes pulls Punk aside (despite talking on microphones and Duggan/everyone hearing this conversation but we continue on). Rhodes says he's pretty sure Duggan only has one kidney, but Punk says Duggan won the first ever Royal Rumble when he was 8-10 years old. Duggan continues to lead a Team USA chant for some reason as I try to figure out what unhinged comedy I'm even watching right now, but Punk says Rhodes needs this and America needs this.
One second, time for a Captain's meeting 😅@CMPunk | @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/pG0uX5hWr1
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
Rhodes says Duggan beat cancer and is a survivor, then agrees to make Duggan the fifth member of Team USA. Punk then throws it to a video of Team Mexico to introduce Duggan to them, and Duggan appears to be visibly rattled. Duggan then declines the fifth spot on Team USA and leaves the ring.
Team Mexico is the real deal! 😤
And upon further reflection, Hacksaw Jim Duggan wants no part of them! 😂 pic.twitter.com/1bgR40fD99
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
Trick Williams and Lil Yatchy then make their way to the ring, with Williams says he has a bone to pick with both Rhodes and Punk. He asks how you can have Team USA without the United States Champion, and Yatchy spells it out by proposing Williams be the real fifth member of Team USA. Rhodes and Punk accept the offer.
Team USA with the United States Champion?! 🇺🇸
As agreed upon by @CodyRhodes and @CMPunk, @_trickwilliams is the 5th Member of Team USA for Survivor Series! pic.twitter.com/rYfBoBTOLn
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
Damian Priest then makes his way to the ring.
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Most people seemed to have a pretty positive reaction to the "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan segment, including arrows92, who wrote "This is the most entertaining thing on SD in over a decade." I'm not sure about that, but as a certified Jim Duggan hater, I actually enjoyed the hell out of that segment, which was extremely funny. The WINC crew had mixed reactions overall and we might have some contrary opinions pop up in the loved/hated later on, but mark me down as agreeing with those who thought that was some good, dumb fun.
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Trick Williams (w/ Lil Yatchy) vs. Damian Priest
Priest fires off stomps on Williams in the corner, but the bell rings and Williams fires off right hands on Priest. He levels him and fires off stomps on him in the corner of the ring, but Priest lands a knee on Williams' midsection out of the ring and sends him bouncing off the announce desk face first. Williams clotheslines Priest over the barricade and into the timekeeper's area, then looks to land a boot on him. For some reason knowing that he will get disqualified, Priest decides to hit Williams with the bell to award him with the win.
Winner: Trick Williams (via disqualification)
Damian Priest has gone too far AGAIN! 😡@ArcherOfInfamy just destroyed @_trickwilliams' knee!! pic.twitter.com/TtICGQY44Y
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
After the match, Priest continues to target Williams' left knee. Three officials and Yatchy check on Williams in the middle of the ring, and I have to say I really don't understand why this wasn't a title match/was even a thing that happened on this show at all.
We then head backstage, where Cody Rhodes and CM Punk encounter Nick Aldis checking on Williams in the medical office.
Things aren't going smoothly for @CMPunk and @CodyRhodes anymore...@RealNickAldis pic.twitter.com/LhywQMLtuh
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
Back at ringside, Kit Wilson and The Miz make their way out. Rey Fenix follows.
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Rey Fenix vs. Kit Wilson (w/ The Miz)
The bell rings and Fenix lands a dropkick on Wilson to send him crashing out of the ring. Wilson regains the upperhand.
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Back from the break, Fenix lands a Frog Splash on Wilson off the top rope and pins him. Wilson kicks out and spikes Fenix with a DDT, then goes for a pin but Fenix kicks out. Miz hops up onto the ring apron to distract Fenix as Fenix is teetering on the ropes before Wilson joins Fenix on the ropes. Fenix fights off Wilson and looks to fly, but Wilson moves out of the way and Fenix lands a flipping cutter on him.
Fenix flies through the middle ropes to take down Miz on the outside and connects with a Mexican Muscle Buster on Wilson for the win to bring an end to essentially what was a glorified squash match.
Winner: Rey Fenix
And the beat goes on!@ReyFenixMx picks up another IMPRESSIVE victory!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/VvAdQJWE0j
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
We then head backstage, where Nick Aldis advises Cody Rhodes and CM Punk to find a fifth member for Team USA. Danhausen wrapped in a US flag approaches the pair proposing to be the captain of Team USA in exchange for attending his Friendsgiving dinner, but Rhodes has to leave to take an important call. Punk pulls off the US flag to reveal a Mexican flag underneath, and Danhausen asks him if he knows where Rey Mysterio is to reveal he's weighing his options.
Not the right time, @DanhausenAD! 😭@CMPunk and @CodyRhodes have A LOT to think about...@RealNickAldis pic.twitter.com/GIlMQsPjPl
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
Punk finds Rhodes outside back from the break to tell him he didn't need to fake a phone call, but Rhodes says it was a real call and says he might have found the fifth member of Team USA. When Punk asks who it is, Rhodes responds by asking him how badly he wants to win.
"How bad do you want to win?"
Who does @CodyRhodes have in mind for the 5th member of Team USA?! 👀@CMPunk pic.twitter.com/5pD0sxgJEO
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
As one of my co-workers Daisy Ruth had pointed out earlier tonight (and I totally agree with her), my money is on Seth Rollins. Who do you think it is? Pop it in the comments for us and our readers to see.
Back at ringside, GUNTHER (coming out to more classical music) makes his way out. Kevin Owens is already waiting inside.
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Commenter Nobody cares has a thought about who the actual fifth man will be for Team USA: "Seth Rollins fifth man, the end." That seems to be a pretty popular idea around the WINC chat, though the thoroughly non-American Drew McIntyre's name was also floated. What does everyone else think?
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Kevin Owens vs. GUNTHER
The bell rings and the action spills out of the ring. GUNTHER sends Owens bouncing off the top rope face first, but the two men return to the ring and GUNTHER connects with a neck crank on Owens. Owens responds by pulling GUNTHER off the ropes with a suplex, but GUNTHER cinches a sleeper on Owens.
Owens escapes and sets up for a Stunner, but GUNTHER sends Owens crashing into the referee to escape the hold (there are other ways especially because this referee recovers suspiciously fast, but sure). Owens rocks GUNTHER with a series of superkicks and a cannonball on GUNTHER, then connects with a Swanton Bomb on him and goes for a pin. GUNTHER kicks out.
Candice LeRae hops up on the apron to distract the referee, and Johnny Gargano tries to attack Owens. Owens quickly takes out Gargano with a powerbomb, but while the referee checks on Gargano, Finn Balor slides into the ring. This opens the door for Balor to low blow GUNTHER and Owens to follow it up with a Stunner on him for the win. There has been FAR TOO MUCH interference on this show and I don't think any match outside of Rey Fenix vs. Kit Wilson actually had a clean win, but at least this show is finally done with...well almost.
Winner: Kevin Owens
PAYBACK FROM FINN BÁLOR 😱
KEVIN OWENS BEATS GUNTHER!!! pic.twitter.com/5DawNGk6Dk
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
After the match, Sami Zayn sneaks up on Owens and levels him with a Helluva Kick. He berates Owens and holds up his Undisputed WWE Championship belt as the show goes off the air.
"I didn't ask for any of this!"@SamiZayn leaves @FightOwensFight with a painful message. 😳 pic.twitter.com/hvgKSwW5Px
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026
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They say it's better late than never, so here is the TL;DR on what went down during tonight's show:
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Women's WarGames Advantage Match: Jade Cargill def. Charlotte Flair via pinfall
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Tag Team Match: The War Raiders def. Bakusai via pinfall
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Singles Non-Title Match: Trick Williams def. Damian Priest via disqualification when Priest used the ring bell on Williams
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Singles Non-Title Match: Rey Fenix def. Kit Wilson via pinfall
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Singles Match: Kevin Owens def. GUNTHER via pinfall
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We've asked you guys who you think will be the fifth member of Team USA, but Team Mexico is still missing a man as well. Who do you think will be the fifth member of Team Mexico? Share with us down below, and thanks for joining us tonight!