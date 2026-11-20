Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "WWE SmackDown" on November 20, 2026, coming to you live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana! The show begins at 8 PM ET, and can be streamed both on the USA Network in the US and Netflix internationally.

As of Friday morning, nothing has been formally announced by WWE for tonight's show. However, The John Cena Classic is right around the corner on December 14 and we have seen the announcement of 12 invitees thus far.

The company did also recently break the news that The Rock will be making an appearance at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28 to celebrate 30 years in the professional wrestling industry. WarGames will also see The 946 take on The Bloodline in the 2026 Men's WarGames match, Fatal Influence, Women's Tag Team Champions Michin and B-Fab, and Jade Cargill face Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, and Stephanie Vaquer in the 2026 Women's WarGames Match, Liv Morgan of Judgment Day defending her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, and Team USA going head-to-head with Team Mexico in a Traditional 5-On-5 Survivor Series Match.