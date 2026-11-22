The Undertaker (AKA Mark Calaway) wrestled his final match at WWE WrestleMania 36, when he faced off against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match before riding off triumphantly. Since then, the "Deadman" has made several one-off appearances, such as when he chokeslammed The Rock at WrestleMania XL, as well delivering a chokeslam to Trick Williams last year on "WWE NXT" to defend his LFG trainees after Williams attacked them. Now 61 years old, it doesn't appear the Undertaker has any desire to get back into the ring.

"You've received the last [chokeslam]," he said to Williams during the WWE star's appearance on his "Six Feet Under" podcast. Williams recalled being told the same thing by Shawn Michaels as he went backstage.

"I'm almost 100% [sure] that you will be the last," Calaway continued. "I don't foresee myself giving any more. You can be a trivia question!"

During a recent interview, Williams recalled the interaction the Undertaker, explaining that he believes he earned the veteran's respect that night. He even recalled how Calaway told him prior to their segment that he'd become famous after they were done with each other, suggesting that Undertaker might have already decided that night that he wouldn't be performing the move again thereafter. Like many wrestling fans, Williams grew up watching WWE and playing its video games, noting that the moment with the Undertaker was a "full-circle" one for him, because of how terrified he once was of the performer.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.