Trick Williams Recalls Full-Circle WWE NXT Segment With The Undertaker

Last year, Trick Williams had a memorable faceoff with The Undertaker that ended with him taking the WWE Hall of Famer's chokeslam in the center of the "WWE NXT" ring. Nevertheless, Williams remembers the encounter fondly, especially given its full-circle nature.

"When I saw him, of course, I took a chokeslam, but it was smiles after that," Williams told "SHAK Wrestling." "I think I earned his respect that night ... He said, 'Trick, I'm going to make you famous,' and he gave me a chokeslam. I remember hearing that gong when his music drops and my heart dropped all the way to my calf. I thought, 'Oh shoot, this is really happening.' This is your whole childhood.

"True story, playing a video game as a little kid, he was the one character I would never select because I was terrified of The Undertaker," he continued. "So to be there in the ring with him 20 years later or whatever the case is, 25, that's insane. Shout out to 'Take. He's one of my favorites."

The feud between Williams and The Undertaker ignited when the former taunted the latter's season one "WWE LFG" mentees backstage on "NXT." Williams brought more heat to "The Phenom" in an interview on "WWE Raw," suggesting that he'd "knock [his] ass out" the following night on "NXT" in Texas. After trading more words on that "NXT," Williams then sought to get physical, but ultimately got driven into the mat instead. At the time, Williams was in the midst of his reign as the TNA World Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.