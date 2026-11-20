WWE has no shortage of talent, but President Nick Khan believes one particular star is on the verge of something special.

During a sit-down with "The Deal," Khan highlighted Oba Femi as one of the major breakthroughs since WWE adjusted its recruiting strategies coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The WWE executive even went as far as touting the former UA shot putter as the future of WWE.

"One of our big superstars now is a wrestler named Oba Femi. He was a shot putter at the University of Alabama five years ago. When Undertaker went to go speak to [the college campuses], saw a big athlete, strong athlete, grew up in Nigeria before he came to the United States, didn't play American football as a kid, didn't sort of develop that skillset, but had that raw athletic skillset that could easily translate over to WWE. He's sort of our next big thing, if you will. Again, there's never been a wrestler who's looked or felt like him."

Khan's mention of Femi (real name Isaac Odugbesan) came as he addressed the process of identifying the next wave of WWE Superstars. The WWE President noted that WWE's biggest talents stand out as a "one-of-one", much like Alex Rodriguez did in the world of professional baseball.

In Femi's case, he was spotted in the midst of The Undertaker's venture around college campuses, where he'd encouraged athletes to consider WWE as the potential next stage for their skills. He then joined the company as a part of the first ever NIL class in 2021. Five years later, Femi now resides on WWE's main roster as a two-time NXT Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Deal" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.