Jeff Hardy has amassed a gigantic fanbase throughout his career from his thrilling in-ring performances. Unfortunately, Hardy has also dealt with substance abuse for years, costing him crucial opportunities in AEW and WWE.

During an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he expressed regret over his past infringements. "I just want to say this: I apologize. I'm so embarrassed of [that]. It's such a stupid act; such a childish thing to do and I'm so ashamed," he admitted.

Hardy noted that the guilt of mistakes this severe is something that could eat you up inside, so he tries to keep moving forward. "I really screwed up my driving situation," he added, expressing that he always feels waves of regret and sadness when he sees news about car accidents because he realizes he could have easily caused something like that himself. "I just want to say that in front of [everybody], I am very sorry for those times I went out there and drove under the influence. It was so childish and unprofessional."

In an interview last year, Hardy recalled his 2021-2022 struggles with substances and how his late father's sickness was one of the reasons he slipped back into his old habits, admitting that he began to drink heavily to cope with his father's failing health.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.