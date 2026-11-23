Whether a fan of her in-ring work or not, most fans would admit that Jade Cargill oozes charisma. According to the wrestler herself, she acquired that charm by listening to someone who has always prided themselves on that exact trait. Though she has many veterans in the WWE helping her hone her craft, she says this particular star has aided her towards becoming the best version of herself, both in character and in the ring.

"Recently, I can say that CM Punk gives me the best advice," Cargill revealed in her interview with Sports Illustrated. "Just going out there and giving it your all and caring less about how people perceive you and how people just see you in a different limelight. Knowing yourself, know what you bring to the table, go out there and shine. CM Punk gives me the best advice as of now. He's a great guy."

Prior to their tenures in WWE, both Cargill and Punk worked alongside each other in AEW, when Cargill was just starting her pro wrestling career. Carrying with her his mentorship and industry advice, the former Women's Champion is gearing up for her first-ever appearance in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series this Saturday.

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