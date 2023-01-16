Jade Cargill Reveals What She Learned From CM Punk

CM Punk's future in the professional business remains up in the air following the backstage fallout at AEW All Out. However, while some AEW stars are reportedly pushing for Punk not to return, there are people in the locker room who appreciate the veteran. In a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill revealed that Punk helped her improve as a performer while was still learning some of the basics. For example, the veteran coached her through a chair spot ahead of her debuting it on AEW programming.

"No one gave me instructions other than [Punk] to show me how to use a chair and I had to perform this on live TV," she recalled, before noting that she's much better at chair spots these days.

Later on in the interview, the longest reigning champion in AEW history discussed another way in which Punk has inspired her. The 44-year-old is known for being outspoken in front of the camera and behind the scenes, and Cargill admires that about him. As such, he taught Cargill to be more confident in standing up for her beliefs, especially as a newcomer in the wrestling business.

"I've lived real life and just because I didn't want to do this all of my life, or because I didn't put in the time, I refuse to let anybody look at me less than... I refuse for anybody to treat me anything different because outside of these lines I'm a human freaking being and you're not going to treat me like anything else."

Cargill concluded by saying that she doesn't know what happened during Punk's backstage altercation at All Out. However, she stated that Punk is a "great guy" who's always been nice to the AEW women's locker room.