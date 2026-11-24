After The Acolytes were rebranded as The APA, Farooq (Ron Simmons) and Bradshaw (John Bradshaw Layfield) became fan favorites, with their backstage segments still doing rounds on social media today. In the late 2000s, Layfield and Simmons were joined by Jacqueline for a brief stint, allowing the two to join in on inter-gender angles and matches, specifically against Right to Censor and Team Xtreme.

"I don't know how we didn't end up with Jackie for years!" Layfield expressed during an episode of "Something To Wrestle." "She was that good! I wish we did."

Layfield recalled how Jacqueline was trained in the same Dallas wrestling gym that many hardcore wrestlers trained in. "A tough, tough lady, and a great wrestler!" he said. "Ron and I loved Jackie, still do. I mean, we see her all the time. She's a terrific person. I don't know why she wasn't with us a lot longer, because she certainly fit in with the APA."

JBL isn't the only veteran who's corroborated how tough Jacqueline was in the ring, as AEW's Jeff Jarrett shared a similar take back in 2024. Jarrett even opined that Jacqueline "threw punches like a man," recalling how she'd compete against the likes of Brian Christopher (Grand Master Sexay), and that Jaqueline was able to legitimately work at a time when women generally were not primarily in WWE to wrestle athletic matches.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.