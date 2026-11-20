The professional wrestling world is mourning the death of "Cowboy" Bill Watts, former WCW executive and successful Mid-South Wrestling promoter, and his fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky Morton, recently paid tribute to him. The Rock 'n' Roll Express member remembered Watts as the man who gave him and Robert Gibson their big break in a social media post, and on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," remembered that it didn't come without a bit of tough love.

"I'll never forget, Bill Watts told me, 'Man, you'll never make it in this business, you're too little,'" he said. "I said, 'Yes sir, but I'm going to try.' When we went to Louisiana and did our thing, it was absolutely good."

He remembered going to work a Watts-promoted show in the state. Morton said that when they arrived, a reporter asked them who they were, as people had been camped out for weeks to get tickets. Morton knew it wasn't because of them, however.

"Bill Watts is one of the greatest promoters I ever seen," Morton said. "We went from National Guard armories to [auditoriums] to the Superplex to the damn Superdome, buddy, that's what I'm talking about."

Morton said he had thought about Watts often over the last few months. He said he tried to find his phone number, and he finally spoke to his son, Eric Watts. The younger Watts told Morton that he didn't understand how much his dad loved him.

"Bill Watts, he gave us an opportunity to prove ourselves, and we did," Morton said. "Bill was way ahead of himself and I appreciate him and I miss him."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.