It was revealed Josh Barnett's Bloodsport would be going on indefinite hiatus following Bloodsport XV in Las Vegas over WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend, but Friday, GCW provided a big update surrounding the event's future. Fightful Select confirmed the details surrounding GCW reviving Bloodsport with a tournament.

GCW announced via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that it will revive the franchise with a 32-man tournament, the "Gauntlet to Glory," set to begin on January 17 in Chicago. The tournament will take place over three different dates, at events known as "Bloodsport Reborn," in different cities.

According to the announcement, the winner of the tournament will be crowned the first World of Bloodsport Champion. It was also revealed an eight-woman Gauntlet to Glory will also run at each of the three events to crown a Women's World of Bloodsport Champion.

Details surrounding the tournament including participants, brackets, and the other dates and locations have yet to be revealed. GCW confirmed more information, including ticketing, will be released next week on its social media platforms.

"We aren't looking for wrestlers... we're looking for FIGHTERS..." BLOODSPORT REBORN pic.twitter.com/vWtkA8spVF — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 20, 2026

Owner Brett Lauderdale commented in a statement about how the concept of Bloodsport is just one of the ways his company has "changed the game in independent wrestling." He also cited their partnership with Barnett, as well as involvement from stars in WWE, NJPW, and AEW, in their continued success.

"Now, as we embark on this exciting new chapter, we keep the best elements of the modern day Bloodsport events in play while also revisiting it's original roots," Lauderdale said in the statement. "No weight classes, no limitations, and no restrictions as to who can or can't compete. We aren't looking for wrestlers... we're looking for FIGHTERS."