Amidst a slew of announcements and reports surrounding TNA Wrestling this week, on Friday, it was reported that a talent and referee have departed the company. Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful Select, reported on X (formerly Twitter) that The Personal Concierge, George Iceman of The Elegance Brand, and referee Michael Romo have left TNA.

According to the TNA statement provided to Sapp, The Person Concierge and TNA came to terms on his release, effective immediately. It had been previously reported Iceman left TNA at the beginning of the month, after he and TNA couldn't come to terms regarding a contract renewal. It was reported at the time that Iceman had "attracted attention elsewhere."

As for Romo, the company-provided statement said that he would no longer be working for TNA. The company said it will not provide further comment, but wished both the best.

From TNA: TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of The Personal Concierge, effective immediately. In addition, referee Michael Romo will no longer be working for TNA Wrestling. No further comment will be made. We wish both the best in their future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/qyS7JVnnnq — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 20, 2026

Following TNA Bound for 2026, and ahead of Destination X, Fightful Select reported that "many" TNA contracts were set to expire, with many of those up in December. Talent with deals coming up are reportedly on short-term contracts.

One of those talents with a December deal is reportedly Rich Swann. Fightful Select reported that his contract ends December 31, after he signed a short-term deal earlier this year. The outlet also reported that BDE's contract will expire next month, and it was not known if there were contract negotiations being held, or even creative plans for him moving forward. The streamer signed with TNA at the beginning of the year.