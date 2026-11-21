On "WWE SmackDown," Jade Cargill defeated Charlotte Flair to gain the WarGames advantage for her team.

Cargill took Flair to the corner immediately, but Flair fought out. Flair hit a clothesline. She dominated the early minutes of the match. During the break, Cargill talked trash and did a fallaway slam. While mocking Flair, she got rolled up. Cargill landed a spinebuster and mocked Flair again.

After the break, Flair connected with multiple chops and a hard slap. Flair landed a crossbody and attempted to pin her. Flair strutted, but Cargill sent her to the mat. Flair avoided a pump kick and speared her. She landed a moonsault, but Cargill kicked out at two. Cargill blocked a Figure Eight and locked in a jackknife pin. Flair rolled through Jaded and locked in the Figure Eight, but Cargill escaped to the rope.

Cargill untied the middle turnbuckle pad and Flair suplexed her. She followed with a superkick and Natural Selection, but Cargill kicked out. They exchanged heavy blows. Cargill grabbed her throat and said something. Flair landed a big boot. Cargill sent her face first into the exposed turnbuckle and rolled her up to win.

On "WWE Raw," 946 won the advantage for the Men's WarGames match when they defeated The Usos.