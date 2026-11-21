The fifth member of Team USA ahead of WWE Survivor Series remains a mystery, after both "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and United States Champion Trick Williams attempted to join Cody Rhodes and CM Punk on "WWE SmackDown."

Rhodes said he still needed to make a call, but Punk made his way to the ring to make his own announcement. He said he narrowed it down to only one person. Rhodes came out and asked what Punk was doing, and the "Best in the World" revealed that Duggan was the fifth member.

The WWE Hall of Famer came out with his signature 2x4, much to Rhodes' surprise. He pulled Punk to the corner for a sidebar. He said that they'd never be able to get Duggan cleared, as he only has one kidney, and Punk said Duggan being the first Royal Rumble winner was "qualification enough." Rhodes finally came around to the idea, and declared "Hacksaw" the fifth member of the team.

That's until Punk played a sizzle reel of Team Mexico. An exasperated Duggan said, "NOOOOO!" and passed his 2x4 off to Punk and got out of the ring. Williams' music hit, and Lil Yachty hyped him up as someone who could be the "face of Team USA." Rhodes and Punk agreed, and they hugged it out with Williams and Yachty before the champion's match against Damian Priest.

Priest used the ring bell to attack Williams' knee, and the referee rang the bell for a non-finish. It was later revealed the US Champion likely wouldn't be able to compete at Survivor Series, and Nick Aldis told the co-captains to find another member. Danhausen pleaded his case to Punk, but the "American Nightmare" revealed everyone would know the fifth member of the team by "WWE Raw" on Monday, after asking Punk just how much he wanted to win.