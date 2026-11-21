Kevin Owens defeated GUNTHER in the main event of "WWE SmackDown" before being attacked by WWE Champion Sami Zayn.

Owens started the show continuing his quest for the WWE Championship and called on Nick Aldis to make the match with Zayn, but then GUNTHER came out to tell him to leave the ring so that he could make his own case for the title match. Owens returned with Aldis in tow, and Owens versus GUNTHER was made official for the main event, in what seemed to be a No. 1Contendership match in all but name.

GUNTHER looked to screw Owens over much in the same way he did with Finn Balor last week, pushing him into the referee and hoping to cheat. Owens skirted that but Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano subsequently came down to the ring to run interference. Owens beat Gargano to the punch and powerbombed him, prompting the referee to check on him, thus allowing Balor to slide into the ring and deliver a low-blow to Gunther.

That allowed Owens to land the Stunner and secure the winning pinfall. But then he was attacked by Zayn, hitting a Helluva Kick and berating Owens as he held the WWE title belt aloft to close the show.