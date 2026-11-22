The 2026 Continental Classic rolled on, with three more competitors securing their first wins on the November 21 edition of "AEW Collision."

Kevin Knight picked up his by defeating former AEW National Champion Tommaso Ciampa in the night's opening contest. The Don Callis Family member repeatedly targeted Ciampa's knee with a series of stomps and a strike to the back of it. Knight even delivered a splash to Ciampa's knee for a near fall. It was a roll-up off Ciampa's running knee that ultimately clutched Knight the win, though.

The C2 action continued with Brody King taking on the Death Riders' Daniel Garcia. The closing moments saw King and Garica trading blows until the former cracked the latter with a loud chop to the back, then followed with a cannonball in the corner. When King tried to bring Garcia back up to his feet moments later, he collapsed, leaving the referee to check on the Death Riders member, and eventually, stop the match. AEW commentator Tony Schiavone later announced that Garica had suffered a mid-match arm injury, but is expected to be "okay." King, meanwhile, emerged from the match with a win via referee stoppage.

In the final Continental Classic faceoff of the show, Jay White of The Cut collided with The Demand's Ricochet. Ricochet sought to silence "Switchblade" with a Shooting Star Press, but instead found himself on the receiving end of a pair of knees and a roll-up. When he charged in with a Spirit Gun shortly after, White then dropped him with a Bladerunner. A bridging chokehold followed, with Ricochet fading and White awarded the three points.

The Continental Classic will continue on the special Thanksgiving eve episode of "AEW Dynamite. The exact matchups taking place that night have yet to be announced.