Ilja Dragunov remains the AEW National Champion after a full throttle 15-minute title defense against El Clon on this week's edition of "AEW Collision" at the Re⁠sch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

In his first defense, Dragunov pulled no punches when taking on one of the Don Callis' Family members. Some of his standout moments include when he charged El Clon with a headbutt on the ring apron before exchanging heavy hands in the center of the ring. Towards the end of the fight, "The Mad Dragon" connected a stomp at the top of El Clon's head, followed by a perfectly released German Suplex, and then his signature D-Bomb finisher for the win.

Nearly one month after his first-ever appearance in AEW at WrestleDream, Dragunov wasted little time going for gold, as the European standout crushed Tommaso Ciampa and his week-long reign to become the new National Champion at Full Gear earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona.

Now that El Clon is in the rearview mirror, Dragunov welcomes all challengers to step up against him for their title shot. At this time, it's unclear how soon his next title defense will be. AEW will host two back-to-back episodes this week with "AEW Dynamite" on its regularly scheduled time of Wednesday evening and a special edition episode of "Collision" this Thursday on Thanksgiving.