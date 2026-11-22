Former WCW Executive Vice President Jim Herd died at the age of 87 in October, with the wrestling world later finding out in the month of November. For Tony Schiavone, Herd was his boss as he worked for World Championship Wrestling in the early 1990s.

"I'm never ever going to say something bad about somebody who has just died, because a death of somebody impacts family," Schiavone said on "What Happened When." "And it goes back to what I was saying at the beginning, that it is really very important to be friendly and be nice to people not only in a time like this, but moving forward. Jim didn't always do things that I liked and that I agreed with. But you just need to rise above it and be a better person, that's all. I worked for him. He paid me handsomely. He was fair to me. I'm very sorry for his passing."

Herd ran WCW from 1988 until his resignation in January 1992. During that time, Herd worked to match up to the red-hot WWE (then known as the WWF) while also modernizing the promotion's television product. Schiavone, meanwhile, served as a play-by-play commentator and on-screen interviewer.

Despite their differences in opinions, Schiavone remains grateful for his time working under Herd. Furthermore, he maintains that neither Herd nor any other authority figure were responsible for WCW's eventual downfall.

"The failing of WCW was the fault of the system," Schiavone said before adding that WCW worked under a television company that generally looked down on professional wrestling. Former WCW owner Ted Turner was seemingly the only exception to this view.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.