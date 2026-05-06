Ted Turner Dead, Former WCW Owner & Monday Night Wars Vet Dies At 87

On May 6, 2026, professional wrestling said goodbye to one of the most important names in the history of the business. CNN reports that its founder, media mogul, philanthropist, and former owner of World Championship Wrestling Ted Turner has died, surrounded by his family. He was 87 years old.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 19, 1938, most of the world will remember Turner as the cable television pioneer who created TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies, and CNN, as well as a film producer, creator of the United Nations Foundation, the former owner of Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves, and ex-husband of actress Jane Fonda. But Turner was just as important to the world of pro wrestling, developing an affinity for it back in the early 1970s, when Georgia Championship Wrestling became one of the first big hits on Turner's TBS Superstation.

After the infamous Black Saturday incident in 1984 that saw WWE take over GCW's timeslot, Turner would take a more active role in wrestling, putting Bill Watts' Mid-South Wrestling on the Superstation, and later orchestrating WWE selling its timeslot to Jim Crockett Promotions, beginning a long-term rivalry between Turner and WWE's Vince McMahon. Four years later, amidst JCP's financial troubles, Turner stepped in and purchased the promotion from Jim Crockett Jr., rebranding the promotion as World Championship Wrestling.