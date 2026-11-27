WWE star Bayley is elevating the current generation of independent wrestling stars. In turn, they're giving her a chance to reconnect with an element of wrestling that's been absent from her life in recent years.

During her appearance on the "The AJ Styles Podcast," Bayley explained how Lodestone, an all-women's wrestling seminar, has helped both her and the talents she's been teaching.

"I've been able to meet so many [wrestlers]," she said. "I felt like I was out of touch of indie wrestling for a while because we're so busy. I just watch our own stuff and I'm with my own locker room and everything, so I felt like it's been a good way to get to know more wrestling out there, more indie wrestling and kind of connect that way. There's so much now. As far as the women go, there wasn't that many when I started out, so it's just huge."

Bayley's Lodestone series kicked off in December 2025 with a three-day camp based in Orlando, Florida. Alongside herself, Bayley invited several WWE stars, such as Charlotte Flair, John Cena, and Natalya, to serve as the coaches to the more than 20 women hailing from the indie wrestling circuit. Two more seminars followed in April and September 2026.

"It's so special. It's been like the most rewarding, even if it's a small opportunity or me being able to help them get on any show, or seeing them get one piece of it," Bayley added.

Notable attendees of Lodestone include Izzy Moreno, Brooke Havok, TNA's Gabby Forza, former NWA Women's Tag Team Champion Ella Envy, and Nikki Blackheart, now known as Reina Volcan in "WWE NXT."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The AJ Styles Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.