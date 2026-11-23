WWE Raw Results 11/23/26 W/ Live Updates: Team USA And Team Mexico Get Their Fifth Members
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "WWE Raw" on November 16, 2026, coming to you live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas! The show begins at a special start time of 6 PM ET and can be streamed both in the US and internationally on Netflix.
Sol Ruca will be in action as she goes head-to-head with Lyra Valkyria. The two women have no shortage of history with one another, with Ruca scoring a pair of wins against Valkyria in a singles match on the August 17 episode of "Raw" and a Money In The Bank Triple Threat Qualifier Match that also involved Maxxine Dupri of The Vision on September 7.
As of Monday morning, nothing else has been announced for this evening's show. However, with WWE Survivor Series: WarGames right around the corner this coming Saturday, there will surely be some final friction between competitors taking part in various matches on the Premium Live Event. The 2026 Men's WarGames match will see The Bloodline take on The 946 while the 2026 Women's WarGames match will feature Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair facing Fatal Influence, Michin, and Jade Cargill. Liv Morgan of Judgment Day will also be defending her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, and Team USA will also face Team Mexico in a Traditional 5-On-5 Survivor Series Match.
27 Updates
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It's that time of the week again, welcome to another Wrestling Inc. live blog for "Raw"!
As a friendly reminder, "Raw" will be starting at a special time of 6 PM ET due to a double taping with "WWE SmackDown" ahead of American Thanksgiving this weekend!
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Since writing up our preview, WWE has also announced that Ethan Page will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix, Fatal Influence's Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley will be colliding with Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer ahead of the 2026 Women's WarGames Match, and The Bloodline will be making an appearance on tonight's show ahead of the 2026 Men's WarGames Match.
Let Miles and I know what you think of the new additions to tonight's show down below in the comments section! I have to be honest – for me personally there isn't really anything on this evening's show that's making me feel super excited, but I will say I do think Page will be walking out of his match still holding the Intercontinental Championship.
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We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home, but chaos is ensuing everywhere in the ringside area in a very jarring start to "Raw". The 946 are beating down Otis and Akira Tozawa as Cole and Graves explain Otis and Tozawa just wrapped up a taped match.
The 946 are on a total TEAR!! 🤯
Tozawa and Otis have been DESTROYED!! pic.twitter.com/UqScGTdDWm
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2026
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Carmelo Hayes then grabs a microphone and calls the fans trash (which was pretty funny, can't lie). He laughs as the live crowd cheers for The Bloodline, then says The 946 are in the deep end as sharks while The Bloodline are the piranhas. He says The Bloodline will acknowledge The 946, and Bronco Nima shows off his Spanish skills from his time in AAA stable Los Perros del Mal. Cruz Montana says he wants to "spit this s*** real quick" and says The 946 have fought very hard to get what they have today. He says no one can take away what The 946 already has and says they'll squeeze life for all it has.
"We are STARVING" 👀
The 946 are here to STAY! pic.twitter.com/J1MENGHDEn
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2026
Sitting on a chair, Royce Keys calls Roman Reigns a rich man (which I bet he is). He says Reigns told him that he wasn't family and was just one of the boys, but he has his boys with him (Parker included because he did not specify otherwise). He says he won't just be coming for the grand prize, but coming after Reigns (and presumably his World Heavyweight Championship as well). Parker then adds that no one is safe, and I'll be honest: this entire thing worked for me. Yes, the cold open was very jarring and not the usual WWE fare, but I think that really worked here for The 946 and the promo wasn't bad by any means at all (for WWE).
Nobody is SAFE from The 946! 😤 pic.twitter.com/5QlAeqL7Fx
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2026
Cole and Graves then take us through the card for tonight's show as we see the likes of Stephanie Vaquer and Sol Ruca both arriving.
Back at ringside, Ethan Page makes his way out. Rey Fenix follows.
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Ethan Page (c) vs. Rey Fenix for the Intercontinental Championship
The bell rings and Page runs over Fenix with a shoulder tackle. He rains down right hands on Fenix, but Fenix sends Page crashing into the middle rope with a superkick. He walks to the top rope and looks to connect with the Adios Amigo on Page, but Page uses the top rope to trip Fenix and send him crashing out of the ring.
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Back from the break, Page delivers an over the shoulder powerslam to Fenix and pins him. Fenix kicks out, but the two men teeter on the ropes. Fenix slips out and pulls Page off the middle with a powersbomb, but Page catches Fenix with a superkick and Fenix responds with a springboard cutter to Page.
Fenix lands a rolling cutter on Page and pins him, but Page kicks out and Fenix flies through the middle rope with a dive to take him out on the outside. Fenix then dumps Page back in the ring, but Page switches directions to land back on the outside and Fenix adjusts to deliver a moonsault to him off the middle rope.
Fenix dumps Page back inside the ring and sits him on the top rope, but Page blindsides Fenix from behind with a strike while Fenix is (sort of checked on) by the referee. This opens the door for Page to deliver an Ego Plex to Fenix and pin him for the win. I will say this was a decent match right up until the end just because the ending felt really random and kind of out of place compared to the rest of this.
Winner (and still): Ethan Page
EGO CHECK ✅@OfficialEGO RETAINS the IC Title! pic.twitter.com/wyfR8OaOvY
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2026
After the match, we head over to a video showing Damian Priest's attack on the fifth Team USA member Trick Williams and Team USA now being down a member once again.
Back at ringside, Rey Mysterio makes his way out.
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And The Fifth Member of Team Mexico Is...
Rey says Team USA vs. Team Mexico in a Traditional 5-On-5 Survivor Series match will be "unlike anything anyone has ever seen before" (I will believe it when I see it). He runs through the members of Team USA and interestingly only refers to Cody Rhodes as the team captain instead of Rhodes and CM Punk as co-captains (translation: I don't know what's up with that) before he runs down the members of Team Mexico and reveals he's found the fifth member of Team Mexico.
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Dominik Mysterio's music hits and he makes his way out with JD McDonagh. I must say I don't think Dominik is the fifth member, but let's see what he has to say about it.
You can always count on Dirty Dom to ruin the moment 😒 pic.twitter.com/LjWEAyn0JT
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2026
Dominik tells Rey he knows he tried to join Team USA, but they denied him and he now wants to be on Team Mexico (sure, why not). Being the deadbeat father he is, Rey tells Dominik no and looks to announce the fifth member of Team Mexico. Dominik stops Rey to gloat about how great he is in an effort to get the spot, then assumes Rey is about to announce El Grande Americano as Team Mexico.
There is NO love lost between @reymysterio and @DomMysterio35 👀 pic.twitter.com/k13UPACXI5
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2026
Dominik throws a (literal) fit about El Grande Americano thinking he's the fifth member...and he turns out to be right when Rey announces that's the case. El Grande Americano makes his way out to the ring to challenge Dominik and McDonagh to a match on behalf of himself and Rey.
EL GRANDE AMERICANO 🇲🇽
Welcome to Team Mexico!! pic.twitter.com/rvLB2nsyGH
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2026
El Grande Americano is EXACTLY who he says he is!! 🤌 pic.twitter.com/ZwrkUIBBRe
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2026
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Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh
The bell rings and Rey and Americano both take flight to level Dominik and McDonagh on the outside.
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Back from the break, Americano runs over McDonagh with a jumping knee and lands a couple of strikes on him. He connects with a vertical suplex on McDonagh and whips him into the corner spine first, but McDonagh uses his legs to trip up Americano from the ring apron and flies into the ring to keep Americano down.
Rey and Dominik tag in, and Rey dials it up for a 619 on Dominik. Dominik avoids it and moves out of the way, but Rey knocks Mcdonagh off the ring apron with a right hand. McDonagh then tags in and lands an asai moonsault on Rey off the top rope before Dominik tags back in and knocks Americano off the ring apron. Dominik fires off right hands and stomps on Rey, then goes for a pin but Rey kicks out.
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With the El Grande Americano news, the talk has already turned to who will balance him out on Team USA. Most of us here at WINC agree with commenter Cory LaPanne, who asked "Anyone thinking Seth for final member of Team USA?" and received pretty much universal agreement. That said, EGA's involvement does potentially open the door for someone else, as speculated by Jacob WolverBean, who says "So Chad probably 5th member of team USA then." That would make sense considering the history between EGA and Chad Gable.
Anyone have any other ideas about who the fifth member of Team USA will be?
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Back from another break, Dominik prevents Rey from tagging out to Americano and connects with The Three Amigos on him. McDonagh tags in and lands an elbow drop on Rey, but Rey takes down McDonagh. Americano tags in and levels Dominik (who has tagged in on his side) with a back body drop, then sends McDonagh crashing into the mat and does the same to Dominik.
McDonagh tags in and delivers a moonsault to Americano off the top rope, but Dominik tags in and dropkicks Americano into the middle rope. He dials it up for a 619 on him, but Rey comes to Americano's aid and dials it up for a double 619 on Dominik and McDonagh. Americano then delivers a headbutt to Dominik and pins him for the win.
Winners: Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano
OLÉ 🌟@reymysterio and El Grande Americano pick up the WIN! pic.twitter.com/rQj0LbiKzs
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026
What did you guys think of this match and the revelation of El Grande Americano as the fifth member of Team Mexico? Leave us your thoughts in the comments.
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Possible co-captain CM Punk then gathers up the members of Team USA in Cody Rhodes, Je'Von Evans, and LA Knight. I don't think that words will be enough to fully articulate what they're all wearing because you just have to look for yourselves in the video below, but nonetheless, they all make their way to the ring.
Team USA is a total VIBE! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jWkITNQcCG
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026
Back from the break, we then head over to a video recapping the WrestleMania 28 main events between The Rock and John Cena to hype up 30 years of The Rock in professional wrestling.
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Who Is The Fifth Member of Team USA?
Rhodes asks Wichita what they want to talk about, then says it's time to announce the fifth member of Team USA. Evans says he feels like the fans aren't loud enough for him and says Team USA is a dream team, then encourages the live crowd to say "yeeeeeert" if they're excited about Team USA.
Knight stops Rhodes once again in a pretty good start to this funny little segment, then says he thinks that Team USA can still go all the way with just the four members already on it. Punk thanks Rhodes and says it's felt like the weight has been on his shoulders among his many, many "personal" rivalries, then says he knows Rhodes feels that same pressure he does. He says he's had the most fun with Rhodes and possibly in his career since he can barely remember, then says he painted his face (which he certainly did) and leads the live crowd in a "USA" chant.
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Rhodes announces the fifth member of Team USA: Seth Rollins. Punk's mood immediately shifts into something more serious and unamused as Rollins makes his way to the ring sporting a long dark red jacket decked out in pearls I unironically love.
BURN IT DOWN 🔥
Seth Rollins is the FINAL member of Team USA! @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/23TACTdPoh
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026
Rollins gets into the ring as Punk gets out of it looking extremely upset. He heads to the back not saying a word, leaving Rhodes, Rollins, Evans, and Knight alone inside the ring.
Sooo... this is awkward 😬@CMPunk | @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/gffAgSk8yh
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026
I have to say that I actually found this to be a pretty entertaining segment, and set up the Rollins return perfectly with Punk's mood instantly shifting upon finding out about Rollins. There was something about this that just clicked, but I want to know what you all think down below in the comments.
We then head over to a video recapping the Men's WarGames Advantage match between The Usos and The 946 last Monday.
We then head backstage, where Jackie Redmond catches up with Women's Intercontinental Champion IYO SKY before Lyra Valkyria crashes the interview and Sol Ruca appears to confront Valkyria. Ruca and Valkyria then both make their way to the ring, and SKY takes a seat at the announce desk.
Back from the break, we see CM Punk confront Cody Rhodes about Seth Rollins being on Team USA. Punk says he'll still be at Survivor Series, but Rollins crashes the conversation asking Rhodes if the co-captain spot (which still is maybe Punk's but who knows because I don't think even WWE does) is now open.
The situation on Team USA has become TENSE to say the least! 🫢 pic.twitter.com/q5BNPq4pBG
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026
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Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria
The bell rings and Ruca surfs on Valkyria's back. Ruca flies off the ropes to take down Valkyria on the outside.
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Back from the break, Valkyria has a modified Bow and Arrow cinched in on Ruca. Ruca escapes and sends Valkyria crashing into the corner chest first, but Valkyria hangs onto the top rope for extra leverage. Ruca then levels Valkyria and delivers a Frog Splash to her off the top rope, then goes for a pin but Valkyria kicks out.
Valkyria levels Ruca with a spinning back heel kick and yells at SKY from inside the ring. Ruca takes Valkyria by surprise (if you're Valkyria) and connects with a Sol Snatcher on her for the win. In something that is kind of becoming a theme for this show, this was another match that had an abrupt ending with an unnecessary distraction to dampen something that was otherwise fine.
Winner: Sol Ruca
SOL SNATCHED 🌊
Sol Ruca with a BIG win here tonight! pic.twitter.com/8rknTVuqm6
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026
We then head over to a video from Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez ahead of the former's upcoming defense against Becky Lynch at Survivor Series.
We then head over to a video of Oba Femi arriving earlier today. Bron Breakker and the rest of The Vision are waiting for Femi, but "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce intervenes to ask The Vision if there's a problem. This forces The Vision to back down. Femi then makes his way to the ring, but between the video and the entrance, we head over to a video recognizing "Cowboy" Bill Watts following the news of his death last week.
OBA!! OBA!! 👑@Obaofwwe pic.twitter.com/Hyfq6TgRop
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026
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We Hear From Oba Femi
Femi says in order to preserve what is left, a man has to understand when the war is lost. He says The Vision can't understand that (so far, I don't see the lie) and says the last time he said he would put an end to an entity was at WWE SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar. He says the next time the egos of The Vision get in the way, but imagine a world without The Vision.
"STAND DOWN" ⚠️@Obaofwwe has given The Vision the ultimate warning! pic.twitter.com/33hpkbz2to
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026
We then head backstage to a confrontation between Chad Gable and Big Cass.
Back at ringside, Fatal Influence makes their way out. Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer follows.
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Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley (w/ Jacy Jayne) vs. Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer
Bayley and Henley begin the action. The bell rings and Bayley levels Henley with a kick when Henley charges at her. Vaquer tags in and pins Henley, but Henley kicks out and Bayley tags in. Vaquer runs the ropes to land a leg drop on Henley and Bayley lands a strike on Henley, but Reid tags in and Bayley rolls her up. Reid kicks out, but Jayne gets into Bayley's face. Henley tries taking advantage by landing a kick on Bayley using the ring post, but Bayley is standing too far back and Reid instead takes out Bayley with a dropkick to her under the bottom rope.
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Commenter Dusk Raijin says "They have honestly done a great job in making Fatal Influence a bigtime threat ever since they left NXT." Personally I think they could have done an even better job — I really don't understand why they lost the women's tag titles — but broadly I think I agree that Fatal Influence has been a solid call-up so far. Not sure they have a chance at Survivor Series, though.
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Back from the break, Vaquer tags in and lands a Fallaway Slam on Henley. She follows it up with the Devil's Kiss and pins Henley, but Reid breaks the fall and Vaquer gets in her face. This allows Henley to take down Vaquer and tag out to Reid, who delivers a sit-out powerbomb on her and goes for a pin. Bayley breaks the fall. Henley then lands a Thesz Press on Bayley and lands a few strikes on her.
Reid pins Vaquer, but Jayne gets Reid's hand on the bottom rope to break the hold. The referee catches her, but Bayley lands a dive on Jayne through the middle rope to level her and Reid takes out Bayley. Vaquer is waiting with a Butterfly Backbreaker and a corkscrew moonsault on Henley for the win.
Winners: Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer
LA PRIMERA 😈@Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/h4hjucfI2V
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026
We then head over to a video from Becky Lynch in response to the one from Liv Morgan earlier tonight.
Commentary then runs down the card for Survivor Series, with an appearance from John Cena being announced for the show within that. This is followed up with a video narrated by The Undertaker taking us through the history of Survivor Series from its inception in the late 1980s.
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Another Monday, Another Brawl Between Factions
Roman Reigns then makes his way to the ring, coming across a television that has turned itself on as The 946 spill back into the ringside area through the crowd. Jacob Fatu, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa join Reigns backstage as Royce Keys calls The Bloodline to the ring. Reigns responds by telling The 946 to acknowledge us, and The Bloodline makes their way to the ring.
The Bloodline and The 946 are ready for WAR ⛓️@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/OWDI1Ev6k2
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026
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The Bloodline and The 946 stare one another down as Reigns and Keys are the two lone men standing inside the ring with everyone else on the ring apron. Carmelo Hayes steps in the ring, but Jimmy Uso does as well. Everyone else steps into the ring, and the brawling is underway!
LET THE FIGHT BEGIN!!! 👊 pic.twitter.com/ydpPwJgxvB
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026
Reigns dumps Keys out of the ring as Fatu fires off stomps on Bronco Nima in the corner. Keys sends Reigns crashing into the ring steps, and Jey Uso dumps Cruz Montana into the crowd over one of the barricades. Solo Sikoa hits Lucien Price with one of the ring steps as Keys drags Reigns on the announce desk. The two factions continue brawling with one another as the show goes off the air, and I will say even through faction brawls are overused in WWE, this one works for this particular chaos-filled storyline.
WarGames on Saturday is about to go CRAZY!!! 🔥⛓️
The Bloodline and 946 will be LOCKED for WAR!! pic.twitter.com/ng4zn9mjl8
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026
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Here is the TL;DR on what went down during tonight's show:
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Intercontinental Championship Match: Ethan Page (c) def. Rey Fenix via pinfall to retain
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Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano def. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh via pinfall
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Singles Match: Sol Ruca def. Lyra Valkyria via pinfall
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Tag Team Match: Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer def. Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley via pinfall
Other Notes:
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El Grande Americano and the freshly returned Seth Rollins are the fifth respective members of Team Mexico and Team USA at Survivor Series in the Traditional 5-On-5 Survivor Series Match
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What is the updated Survivor Series: WarGames card looking like after tonight:
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Men's WarGames Match – The Bloodline vs. The 946
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Women's WarGames Match – Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair vs. Fatal Influence, Michin, and Jade Cargill
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Women's World Championship Match – Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Traditional 5-On-5 Survivor Series Match: Team USA vs. Team Mexico
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Team USA: team captain Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je'Von Evans, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins
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Team Mexico: team captain Rey Mysterio, El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, Rey Fenix, and Penta
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Appearances From The Rock and John Cena
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We will be back tomorrow for "NXT" and on Saturday for Survivor Series: WarGames!
Thanks for joining us tonight!
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Where you can read more
Be sure to check out our other stories from tonight's "Raw!"
Ethan Page Beats Rey Fenix On WWE Raw, Wins First Men's Intercontinental Title Defense
Rey Mysterio Officially Announces Fifth Member Of Team Mexico For WWE Survivor Series
CM Punk Walks Away From Team USA After Cody Rhodes Introduces Fifth Member On WWE Raw