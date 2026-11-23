Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "WWE Raw" on November 16, 2026, coming to you live from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas! The show begins at a special start time of 6 PM ET and can be streamed both in the US and internationally on Netflix.

Sol Ruca will be in action as she goes head-to-head with Lyra Valkyria. The two women have no shortage of history with one another, with Ruca scoring a pair of wins against Valkyria in a singles match on the August 17 episode of "Raw" and a Money In The Bank Triple Threat Qualifier Match that also involved Maxxine Dupri of The Vision on September 7.

As of Monday morning, nothing else has been announced for this evening's show. However, with WWE Survivor Series: WarGames right around the corner this coming Saturday, there will surely be some final friction between competitors taking part in various matches on the Premium Live Event. The 2026 Men's WarGames match will see The Bloodline take on The 946 while the 2026 Women's WarGames match will feature Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair facing Fatal Influence, Michin, and Jade Cargill. Liv Morgan of Judgment Day will also be defending her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, and Team USA will also face Team Mexico in a Traditional 5-On-5 Survivor Series Match.