Last week, two more talents took their exits from TNA Wrestling in The Elegance Brand's Personal Concierge (George Iceman) and referee Mike "Romo" Romanella. While one departure was amicable, the other was not.

According to Fightful Select, the newest report on Romo's abrupt departure is that Anthem Sports & Entertainment (TNA's parent company) and TNA were informed that the former officiate was "actively working in the adult film industry." Both companies were sent an email with links to some of Romo's work that was happening as recently as this summer.

Anthem and TNA informed Romo of its knowledge on the situation, and immediately offered him an exit interview, where he plead his case. One source told Fightful that had that email been a leak, Romo wouldn't have been punished. But as part of its company policy, any member of TNA who actively performs in films is violating its personal conduct part of the clause.

Romo was escorted out of the television tapings TNA held in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, last Wednesday and Thursday. At one point, the former referee ran a business, "Romo Performance," that TNA used as a sponsor for the later half of 2026. Prior to his release, Romo was regularly featured on "TNA Impact" and its pay-per-view events.

Oppositely, Iceman's departure with TNA was mutual, as Iceman's current deal was already up, but his deal carried until the end of the year. Neither side could come to terms on a renewal. At this time, Iceman is free to work elsewhere.