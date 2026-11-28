Former WWE Women's Champion and current "WWE SmackDown" star Jade Cargill is no stranger to athletics and other sports outside of the ring. Cargill played basketball at Jacksonville University, and later played in France after graduating. The star is a big supporter of the WNBA, and in an interview with Sports Illustrated's "SI TV," in a clip posted to X (formerly Twitter), she revealed just which WNBA star she'd want to tag team with in WWE.

"A'Ja Wilson, of course," Cargill said. "The MVP. We can do nothing but make money, make some noise, and to just create that currency that we do. She's nothing but money."

Wilson, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces, is already a five-team league MVP at the age of 30. She's signed to a three-year $5 million supermax contract, as of April this year. When asked if she believed Wilson would be okay playing a heel alongside her in the ring, Cargill laughed and said she thinks the WNBA star would get used to it.

"I know she has a kid fanbase and I know they love her," Cargill said. "So many kids look up to her. I think at first it'll be kind of difficult, but it'll be fine."

Cargill currently received backup from The Baddies, Michin and B-Fab on the blue brand. "The Storm" is set to team with Michin, as well as Fatal Influence, against the babyface team of Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, and Tatum Paxley in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "SI TV" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.