WWE's Jade Cargill Had A Very Different Career Path Before Pro Wrestling

In May 2022, Cargill detailed in The Players Tribune the conversation she had with her friend Kelsey that ultimately led to her becoming a professional wrestler.

"Kelsey is a friend of mine, and one night we were just sitting around having a casual jokey joke situation. We were on Instagram — this is like the fall of 2019 — and I think we were going through comments and stuff like that. People would comment on my pics, like, 'You look like a professional wrestler. You look like a superhero.' I was getting a lot of those comments at the time. And as we're laughing about how funny that is, Kelsey asks me, 'You ever thought about wrestling?' I give her a look and I'm like, 'No way.' We were really just joking with each other. Scrolling online. But then some minutes pass and she's like, 'Actually I'm serious — would you ever get into it for real? I have this friend who is a wrestler.....'"

That friend that Kelsey was talking about was none other than WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who would put Cargill in contact with him after she gave it some thought. Cargill would bring it up to her husband, former Cincinnati Reds baseman Brandon Phillips, who according to Cargill said, "Why would you want to go out and hurt yourself?" Her mother had a similar reaction, telling Jade that she was a beautiful girl that didn't need to go into wrestling and hurt herself, asking her "Why would you want to do that?"

Despite the ones closest to her not understanding what was going through her head, Cargill would get a WWE tryout in 2019 thanks to Henry, but ultimately failed to land a developmental contract with the company. However, Cargill's wrestling journey didn't stop there.